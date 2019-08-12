Digital Ally to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results on Thursday, August 15 Conference Call





Lenexa, KS , Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, August 15 at 11:15 a.m. EDT to discuss its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and the status of its patent infringement litigation against Axon Enterprise, Inc. ("Axon," formerly known as TASER International, Inc.) and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the second quarter of 2019 prior to the conference call.

Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #1990286 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from August 15, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on October 15, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #1990286.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

