Digital Ally Receives Patent For Law Enforcement Breathalyzers

Lenexa, KS, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, is pleased to announce the expansion of the Company's patent portfolio to include U.S. Patent No. 10,390,732 (the " ‘732 Patent"). The ‘732 Patent will allow for a device and software to interface with breath analysis devices and the Company's digital video recording devices to capture meta-data for law enforcement officers when conducting traffic stops, specifically field sobriety tests. Meta-data captured, like Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), will be overlaid onto the video captured by either the in-car video system or body-worn camera. The ‘732 Patent will aid in authenticating, preserving, and presenting the process and results of the breath analysis test in court, which are subject to human error.

The ‘732 Patent is an expansion of Digital Ally's patented VuLink, automatic activation technology. This innovative technology will allow for activation of the Company's recording devices when a breath analysis device is activated. For example, an officer is conducting a field sobriety test and triggers his or her breath analysis device, the automatic recording from the Company's camera system will begin. When the test is complete, meta-data from the breath analysis device and video from the recording devices will be synced, stored and embedded in the Company's back-office solution.

"We are very excited to continue to expand our patent portfolio to include the ‘732 Patent and to build on our patented VuLink technology," stated Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. "Along with the release of EVO-HD, our newest in-car video system, the ‘732 Patent solidifies our foothold in the law enforcement industry for many years to come."

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

For additional news and information please visit: www.digitalallyinc.com

