Digerati Technologies Adopts Single Operational Brand

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company") announced today that the Company will retain the T3 Communications ("T3") brand for its high-growth markets in Texas and Florida, and will continue building on T3's established brand recognition for its subsidiary operations. The Company will use the www.T3com.com domain as its primary portal for sales, marketing, support, and knowledge base while carrying on its reputation as a customer-focused organization providing exceptional service.



The branding consolidation is in line with Digerati's desire for top-of-mind market awareness throughout Texas and Florida, and eventually across the U.S. The Company's goal is for the single brand to be recognized in the markets it serves with the products and services it provides, and most importantly, the superior customer support it delivers.

Arthur L. Smith, CEO of Digerati, stated, "After operating under separate brands in the Texas and Florida markets for some time, we have chosen ‘T3 Communications' as the singular brand for our operations. The T3 logo will replace the Synergy Telecom logo in Texas, and we have initiated changes to our website, cloud communication portal, help desk portal, email signatures and all marketing materials. We look forward to leveraging the T3 brand as we continue delivering our leading-edge products and services to the marketplace, including our anchor UCaaS solution, Network and Business Continuity services, and our Cloud WAN offering."

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the SMB market. Through its subsidiary T3 Communications (www.T3com.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit www.digerati-inc.com.

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

