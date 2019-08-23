Diamondback Energy, Inc. Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report





MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) ("Diamondback"), today released its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report. The online report outlines Diamondback's commitment to environmental responsibility, managing and reducing risks, governance and business ethics, and our commitment to our people and communities. The report is available at www.diamondbackenergy.com/about/sustainability.



"At Diamondback, we recognize that responsible practices are critical to the economic and social environments in which we live and operate. Our success hinges not only on our ability to execute better and produce at a lower cost than our competition, but also on our ongoing commitment to meet the demand for affordable energy through the safe and responsible development of our resources in the Permian Basin," stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback.

In determining the content of this report, we reviewed industry practices, conducted research, undertook peer benchmarking and engaged with stakeholders. The report is informed by Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA) standards.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

