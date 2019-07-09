Quantcast

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 7, 2019

July 09, 2019


MIDLAND, Texas, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) ("Diamondback"), today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2019 financial results on August 6, 2019 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CT.  Participants should call (877) 440-7573 (United States/Canada) or (253) 237-1144 (International) and use the confirmation code 2319546.  A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 through Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. CT.  To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 2319546.  A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the "Investor Relations" section of the site.  A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.                                                          

