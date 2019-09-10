DIAGNOS Receives Medical Device Marketing Authorization from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to commercialize CARA in Saudi Arabia





BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX Venture:ADK), (OTCQB:DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today Medical Device Marketing Authorization for the corporation's CARA application from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).



"Registering and receiving the authorization to market our CARA platform from the local health authorities is of the utmost importance for us and represents a key milestone as part of our commercialization plan in Saudi Arabia. The approval from the SFDA will provide greater confidence to our customers in Saudi Arabia in our ability to meet the highest regulatory requirements for medical devices such as CARA. We are confident that this authorization to market CARA will shorten the sales cycle in Saudi Arabia," said Yves-Stephane Couture, Vice-president of sales of DIAGNOS.

As per the International Diabetes Federation, these are the diabetes key metrics in Saudi Arabia:

Total adult population: 20,770,000

Prevalence of diabetes in adults: 18.5%

Total cases of diabetes in adults: 3,852,000

"I would like to capitalize on this moment and send my sincere congratulations to both DIAGNOS team and their partners at KANHOOR who worked together so hard to secure this milestone. We are sending a strong message to all the stakeholders in the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia that we are committed to help in addressing the challenges generated by the urgency to do mass screening for retina affected by Diabetes after a successfull clinical tests of more than 3,000 patients. I hope that everybody will look at this exercise as a strategic move." said Abdul-Aziz Rashid Al-Mugait, General Manager of Kanhoor Medical Co.

With the authorization to commercialize CARA from the SFDA, the Corporation is convinced that this will have a direct positive impact on the sales development activities with our local partner, Kanhoor Medical Co, to screen more patients to prevent blindness.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

About Kanhoor Medical Co

Al Kanhoor is focusing on telemedicine in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia providing technology for remote patient observation, marketing DIAGNOS suite of products in Saudi Arabia and the Middle- East.

