DIAGNOS Announces an Extension to the Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Services Assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the CHUM





BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX Venture:ADK) (OTCQB:DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the extension of the automated detection of Diabetic Retinopathy at the CHUM (Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal) until the end of 2019.



Technological showcase

Launched in June 2018 in collaboration with the ophthalmology and endocrinology department, the technology showcase has allowed more than a thousand patients from the CHUM to access screening technology. DIAGNOS will continue to be present at the CHUM until the end of 2019 to test the latest algorithms being released for full automated environment.

"This technological showcase is very important to us. We have been able to demonstrate it's capability and save vision of patients. We continue to demonstrate our expertise to our future Canadian and international clients. We can present the precision of our algorithms in the detection and classification of the patients in order of the severity of the disease. The CHUM is now showing us how they use our technology in their operations and we are learning from them while improving our offering, said Yves-Stephane Couture, Vice President at DIAGNOS.

DIAGNOS has screened to date more than 300,000 diabetic patients. Thanks to the support of the Government of Quebec and our collaboration with the CHUM, this technological showcase keeps helping DIAGNOS to demonstrate our expertise in the province. We strongly believe this project will also help set up extensive screening campaigns in other Canadian provinces and in the United States.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

