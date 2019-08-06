Quantcast

Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:11:00 PM EDT


OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) today reported operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The company's earnings release, supplemental financial tables and related operations report can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon's website, www.devonenergy.com. These materials will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website.

The company's second-quarter conference call will be held at 10 a.m. Central (11 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com and see our related Form 10-Q.

Investor Contacts  Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 John Porretto, 405-228-7506
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496  

Source: Devon Energy Corporation

