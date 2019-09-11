Quantcast

Devon Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders

By GlobeNewswire,  September 11, 2019, 09:27:00 AM EDT


OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Devon's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on Dec. 27, 2019, at a rate of $0.09 per share based on a record date of Dec. 13, 2019.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

