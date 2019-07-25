Determine Ranked as Customer Leader Across Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Invoice-to-Pay (I2P) in Q2 2019 SolutionMaps From Spend Matters



The Source-to-Pay Leader Continues its Unbroken String of Quarterly SolutionMap Customer Leader Positions Held Consistently for Two Years

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, announced today that the company was ranked "Customer Leader" across all five personas in the latest Spend Matters Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Invoice-to-Pay (I2P) SolutionMaps released this month.



According to Spend Matters SolutionMap methodology, the "Customer Leader" rank is awarded to "providers with strong customer scores." During the past 12 months alone, more than 15 global companies across all industries selected Determine to streamline their Procure-to-Pay processes, including InVivo, Arkema, Vetoquinol, Boulanger, VM Building Solutions, GTT, SQLI, OVH and Norauto.

"As a customer-driven company, being recognized as "customer leader" by an independent research firm continuously is the ultimate reward. We are grateful to all valued Determine customers who participated in our evaluation for their support, trust and loyalty."

— Gerard Dahan, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, Determine, a Corcentric Company.

Many procurement organizations and CPOs recognize the need to manage their purchasing activities more efficiently and effectively. Whatever "optimized purchasing" means to an individual organization, Determine solutions simplify the entire Procure-to-Pay process, solving real business challenges at every stage of the purchasing continuum from catalogs to payments.

Spend Matters SolutionMaps provide an in-depth look at vendor capabilities according to various scenarios, including off-the-shelf procurement functionality compared to more configurable options, point solutions versus a full source-to-pay platform offering, new players contrasted against industry tech veterans. The individual personas offer a comparative methodology that companies can use to match vendors like Determine according to their specific needs.

"A technology-based procure-to-pay strategy and process is one of the most effective ways to increase savings, risk and spend control, compliance, process efficiency and, ultimately, bottom-line impact."

— Julien Nadaud, SVP Innovation, Determine, a Corcentric company

Full SolutionMap details can be found at www.spendmatters.com.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

About Determine, a Corcentric company

Determine, a Corcentric company, is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay and order-to-cash solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 ‘50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com.

