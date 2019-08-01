Quantcast

    Determine Included in Leading Analyst Report Now Tech: Spend Analytics Solutions, Q3 2019

    August 01, 2019


    CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, announced today that the company is included in a recent report by Forrester, a global research and advisory firm for business and technology leaders, titled Now Tech: Spend Analytics Solutions, Q3 2019.

    The Now Tech: Spend Analytics Solutions, Q3 2019 report is designed to help Sourcing and vendor management professionals understand the value they can expect from a spend analytics solution and to select one based on size and functionality.

    The Determine Spend Analysis solution turns comprehensive spend visibility into procurement intelligence to deliver higher savings, lower risk and greater compliance.

    "Our customers want to influence Spend behavior, improve the tracking of their savings efforts, drive realized savings, truly understand correlated procurement and financial activity trends. Determine advanced analytic tools give them the capability to gain deeper insights and convert everything their companies do into actionable intelligence." — Julien Nadaud, SVP Innovation, Determine, a Corcentric company

    Companies using Determine's Spend Analysis solution consolidate all data sources with analytics cubes — customized with their own added indicators and dimensions — and convert them into opportunities to improve spend management through better insights, and do it faster, more easily and with more agility.

    Now Tech: Spend Analytics Solutions, Q3 2019, Forrester's Overview Of 16 Spend Analytics Providers, July 11, 2019 by Andrew Bartels with Christopher Mines, Alyssa Danilow is available online to Forrester customers or for purchase.

    About Determine, a Corcentric company

    Determine, a Corcentric company. is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

    The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.



    For more information, please visit: determine.com.

    About Corcentric

    Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay and order-to-cash solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 ‘50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com.

