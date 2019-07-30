Descartes ShipRush™ Ecommerce Shipping Solution Now Offers Full LTL Freight Support





WATERLOO, Ontario, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that the Descartes ShipRush™ cloud-based ecommerce shipping solution now fully supports both parcel and less-than-truckload (LTL) freight to provide companies with a single platform to meet their shipping requirements. Descartes ShipRush makes it easier for customers to evaluate parcel and LTL options to make better shipping decisions for their requirements.



The benefits of adding LTL freight to Descartes ShipRush include:

Parcel and LTL freight in one solution - offers an extensive list of national and regional LTL freight carriers and the ability to access both parcel and LTL services in one solution.





Side-by-side carrier rate shopping for LTL freight - simplifies the process of sorting through the many carrier options and factors to determine cost-effective LTL shipment alternatives.



Substantial savings on bulk shipments and large items - helps to determine when and how to use LTL, which can result in up to 50 percent in shipping savings versus parcel. Parcel shippers that occasionally need to ship a bulk order or an item that is too big or expensive for parcel now have an easy way to compare options.



Automate best practices - standardizes and streamlines shipping decisions to help ensure the correct procedures are followed, cost-effective options are selected and the time to make shipping decisions is reduced.



LTL freight capabilities access the same rich Descartes ShipRush functionality - connects ecommerce companies to over 80 marketplaces, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and accounting solutions. Download and manage orders, rate shop, print shipping labels and keep accounting current with one solution.

"As a multi-channel business, ZUP's shipping needs are complex. We process both individual marketplace orders and large palletized orders for our network of dealers," said Nick Kierpiec, director of operations for ZUP. "The ability to do everything in one platform, including process incoming orders and rate shop the best price and delivery options for parcel and LTL, saves us both time and money."

Descartes ShipRush is a cloud-based shipping solution and part of Descartes' ecommerce suite. Descartes offers industry-leading capabilities for companies that need an ecommerce-enabled shipping solution, and for carriers and logistic service providers wanting to offer superior customer service through white-labelled shipping tools with managed service options.

"Descartes continues to drive ecommerce shipping innovation by bringing together LTL freight, parcel shipping and rate shopping on a cost-effective platform for ecommerce companies," said Troy Graham, Senior Vice President, Business Development for Descartes Systems Group. "These combined capabilities help companies, like ZUP, remove the guesswork from choosing the best combination of cost and service for their shipments."

For more information, please visit https://shiprush.com/shiprushltlfreight.

ZUP

Inspired by the desire to see everyone on his boat find success while learning how to ride, the Williamsburg-VA based ZUP grew out of the need to make sure that everyone could participate in water sports. Daydreaming in the garage led to prototypes made from wood (don't worry, we wore helmets!), and ultimately into the ZUP brand you know and love today. Quality, safety, and functionality are what drives us to design products that work well for all ages and abilities. All this innovation led to appearing on the popular ABC series, Shark Tank, and winning the 2018 WSIA Innovation of the Year award. For more information, please visit www.zup.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Global Media Contact

Mavi Silveira

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202416

msilveira@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Source: The Descartes Systems Group Inc.