Quantcast

Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call on July 30, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 09, 2019, 08:31:00 AM EDT

Denny's Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call on July 30, 2019


SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, will announce financial and operating results for its second quarter ended June 26, 2019 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after the markets close.  Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.

Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.  A replay of the call may be accessed at the same location later in the day and will remain available for 30 days.

For any questions, please contact Denny's Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 27, 2019, Denny's had 1,705 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 132 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

Investor Contact:  
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

Source: Denny's Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: DENN




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8106.36
7.98  ▲  0.10%
DJIA 26710.68
-95.46  ▼  0.36%
S&P 500 2972.02
-3.93  ▼  0.13%
Data as of Jul 9, 2019 | 10:34AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar