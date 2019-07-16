Delta Apparel Announces Planned Opening of Digital Print Facilities in Texas and New Jersey



New Locations Will Increase Speed-to-Market and Enhance Service Levels In Key Regional Markets

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American:DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced that its digital print subsidiary, DTG2Go, LLC, a leading provider of on-demand, direct-to-garment printed apparel, will open two new facilities, one in the Dallas, Texas area and one in Cranbury, New Jersey. The new facilities, which are expected to open in late summer, will strategically integrate DTG2Go's state-of-the-art digital print and fulfillment platform with Delta Apparel's blank garment distribution network.



With these new locations, DTG2Go will further improve its speed-to-market and elevate customer service levels with one-day shipping to over half of all U.S. consumers, including those in the key New York City and Dallas metropolitan areas. This expansion will also increase its fulfillment capacity to support the substantial growth anticipated in 2020.

Deborah Merrill, Chief Financial Officer and President, Delta Group, commented, "We are thrilled to expand our nationwide footprint with the opening of integrated facilities in these important Midwest and Northeast markets. The new locations will enhance both our delivery speed and fulfillment capabilities and further solidify our industry-leading position in the digital print market."

Ms. Merrill continued, "We've seen success with our integrated facility in the Miami, Florida area and these new facilities will allow us to further leverage our Activewear business's low-cost supply of blank garments with DTG2Go's innovative digital print offerings. This single-source solution for customers is unique in the market and allows us to take advantage of expansion opportunities across multiple sales channels outside of DTG2Go's traditional customer base, including brick and mortar retailers, traditional screen printers, promotional product providers, large brands and others."

DTG2Go continues to revolutionize how garments are printed and delivered to the end consumer with a seamless nationwide print and fulfillment network that includes existing locations in Miami and Clearwater, Florida; Reno, Nevada; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Fayetteville, North Carolina. DTG2Go also ships internationally to over 100 countries worldwide.

About DTG2Go, LLC

DTG2Go, LLC is a leader in the direct-to-garment printing and fulfillment marketplace, with the most comprehensive, highly-automated printing and fulfillment solution in the world. Built upon a robust backend digital supply chain utilizing proprietary technology and infrastructure to scale with large company mindsets, DTG2Go is the perfect fit for ecommerce companies as well as the ad specialty, promotional products and retail marketplaces.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, Salt Life, LLC, M. J. Soffe, LLC, and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel and related accessory products. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, independent and specialty stores, and the U.S. military. The Company's products are also made available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, the volatility and uncertainty of cotton and other raw material prices; the general U.S. and international economic conditions; competitive conditions in the apparel industry; restrictions on our ability to borrow capital or service our indebtedness; deterioration in the financial condition of our customers and suppliers and changes in the operations and strategies of our customers and suppliers; changing consumer preferences or trends; our ability to successfully open and operate new retail stores; changes in economic, political or social stability at our offshore locations; significant interruptions within our manufacturing or distribution facilities or other operations; our ability to attract and retain key management; significant changes in our effective tax rate; interest rate fluctuations increasing our obligations under our variable rate indebtedness; the ability to raise additional capital; the ability to grow, achieve synergies and realize the expected profitability of acquisitions; the volatility and uncertainty of energy, fuel and other costs; material disruptions in our information systems; compromises of our data security; significant litigation in either domestic or international jurisdictions; recalls, claims and negative publicity associated with product liability issues; the ability to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property; and the other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, Delta Apparel, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Deborah Merrill, 864-232-5200 x6620

investor.relations@deltaapparel.com

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

Investors:

Tom Filandro, 646-277-1235

Media:

Jessica Liddell, 203-682-8208

DLAPR@icrinc.com

Source: Delta Apparel, Inc.