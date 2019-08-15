Delivering Value: MTrac's Mobile Payment Platform Expands Rapidly



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink:GOHE, GOHED) ("Global" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary MTrac Tech Corporation ("MTrac") are pleased to announce that MTrac's recent foray into the retail cannabis delivery sector has, to date, demonstrated a much stronger growth trajectory than initially anticipated when the Company launched this service offering in June of this year.



Eager to capitalize on the diverse and expanding retail cannabis industry, MTrac, in June, announced the availability of cellular mobile payment terminals to allow retail cannabis delivery drivers to accept electronic payments from customers on site. Since the launch, upwards of 700 such terminals have been deployed to a variety of merchants operating within this market segment and the Company expects to see this number continue to increase through the duration of 2019 as this specific market sector of the industry expands.

Operating in a cash-heavy industry, delivery drivers are at particular risk for theft and loss presenting a serious public safety concern. With MTrac's payment solution, merchants offering delivery services are presented with a sensible and more convenient alternative to cash and thus contributes to a safer and more efficient process for merchants, drivers and consumers alike. The Company believes that these advantages in particular are helping to drive the success of this portion of their payment solution and anticipates that it will be a driving force behind MTrac's overall growth initiatives for 2019.

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global's current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.



About MTrac Tech Corp.

MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on "high risk" and "high cost" industries. The Company's flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTrac's creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the "Key to Cashless®﻿."



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.



Media Contacts:

Global Payout, Inc.

www.globalpayout.com

(702) 790-2511 Ext. 101

Ir@globalpayout.com



MTrac Tech Corp.

www.Mtractech.com

(702) 790-2511 Ext. 101

ir@mtractechcorp.com

Source: Global Payout, Inc