Quantcast

Delisting of Securities of iPic Entertainment Inc., Ultra Petroleum Corp., and Warrant of Repay Holdings Corporation from The Nasdaq Stock Market

By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock Class A of iPic Entertainment Inc.  iPic Entertainment Inc.'s stock was suspended on August 14, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.  

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Ultra Petroleum Corp.  Ultra Petroleum Corp.'s stock was suspended on August 8, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.   

Finally, Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the warrant of Repay Holdings Corporation.  Repay Holdings Corporation's warrant was suspended on August 2, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.   

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies.  The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed.  For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies' securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies' public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

NDAQO

Source: Nasdaq, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: NDAQ




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8020.21
71.65  ▲  0.90%
DJIA 26202.73
240.29  ▲  0.93%
S&P 500 2924.43
23.92  ▲  0.82%
Data as of Aug 21, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar