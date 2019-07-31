Delisting of Securities of Legacy Reserves Inc., The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (Warrant Only), and Adynxx, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market





NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Legacy Reserves Inc. Legacy Reserves Inc.'s stock was suspended on June 28, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the warrant of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.'s warrant was suspended on July 16, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Finally, Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Adynxx, Inc. Adynxx, Inc.'s stock was suspended on June 13, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies' securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies' public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

