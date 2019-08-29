Delaware Imaging Network Offers New Brain Imaging Software in Delaware



Improves the ability to diagnose neurological conditions.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware Imaging Network (DIN), Delaware's largest network of outpatient medical imaging centers, which is a division of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, outpatient diagnostic imaging services, has added NeuroQuant, a FDA-cleared MRI software used in the assessment of neurological conditions, to brain imaging studies at all its centers that offer MRI services.



NeuroQuant can precisely measure brain atrophy (shrinkage) by evaluating the size of the hippocampus and other brain structures that typically deteriorate with neurological disorders. The software compares the results to an FDA-approved database of people of the same age that have healthy brains. This information will help DIN board-certified radiologists in the diagnosis of neurodegenerative disease and to follow its progression.

"Delaware patients requiring a brain MRI for diagnosis or monitoring of a neurological condition will benefit from our ability to perform a fast and accurate automated analysis of the brain," said Dr. Anh Dam, a Delaware Imaging Network fellowship trained neuroradiologist. "We're now better positioned to help members of our community who face a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or another neurological condition. We also can now provide more powerful tools to aid in the treatment of a traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy. It's one more way that DIN is at the forefront of medical imaging and high-quality patient care."

About Delaware Imaging Network

With 12 locations in New Castle County, Del., Delaware Imaging Network (DIN) was formed from the merger of Papastavros' Associates Medical Imaging and Diagnostic Imaging Associates in August 2018 to provide the Delaware community with greater access to high-quality, consumer-focused healthcare at lower costs than hospital-owned radiology centers. An affiliated professional practice of RadNet, DIN offers the full range of state-of-the-art outpatient radiology services. For more information, visit delawareimagingnetwork.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 335 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Florida, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,000 employees. For more information, visit radnet.com.

