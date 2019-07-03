Deer Horn Becomes First Junior Exploration Company to Gain Membership with the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC, OTCBB:GODYF) (the "Company" or "Deer Horn") announced today that it has become the first junior exploration company to gain membership with the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), a global standards initiative to bring about more socially and environmentally responsible mining.



IRMA was formed to protect people and the environment directly affected by mining. The organization's vision statement notes: "We envision a world where the mining industry respects the human rights and aspirations of affected communities, provides safe, healthy and supportive workplaces, minimizes harm to the environment and leaves positive legacies."

Said Deer Horn President and CEO Tyrone Docherty, "Our membership in this progressive organization represents another important step in our process of partnering with industry leaders. IRMA aligns directly with our small mine concept at the Deer Horn property in BC, our work with First Nations and our recent partnership with First Nations company Cheona Metals to support rehabilitation of historical placer gold mine sites for restoration of fish habitat."

Docherty noted that the Deer Horn/Cheona placer mine rehabilitation initiative (announced May 14) will align Deer Horn with another environmental and social NGO to sell ethically-sourced gold to major downstream purchasers. Both the NGO and gold purchasers will be announced later in 2019 when agreements have been finalized.

As part of its IRMA membership, Deer Horn management expects to play an instrumental role in helping IRMA draft and develop its first-ever certification standards for responsible exploration practices.

"We are honoured to be part of this organization and to contribute to its social and environmental standards for exploration," added Docherty. "This is the direction the industry must go to remain relevant and align itself with other industries affecting positive change in the world."

IRMA was founded in 2006 by a coalition of nongovernment organizations, businesses purchasing minerals and metals for resale in other products, affected communities, mining companies and labor unions. The group's Steering Committee includes representatives from Anglo American and ArcelorMittal, downstream purchasers Microsoft and Tiffany & Co. and international NGOs Earthworks and Human Rights Watch.

