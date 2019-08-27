Quantcast

DCP Midstream to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


DENVER, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Bill Johnson, group vice president and chief transformation officer, will conduct a series of one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York on September 3, 2019 and September 4, 2019.

The materials used at this conference will be posted on the Investors section of DCP Midstream's website at www.dcpmidstream.com on September 2, 2019.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP's general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

DCP Investor and Media Relations

Sarah Sandberg

(303) 605-1626

Source: DCP Midstream LP

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: DCP




