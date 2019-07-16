Daymak, Canada's Largest Distributor of Electric Bicycles, Chooses Resolution1 for Their Customer Care Solution





Toronto, Ontario, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- flooidCX, Corp.(FLCX) announces that Daymak Inc. has chosen flooidCX's Resolution1 customer care and feedback solution to manage all aspects of the Daymak customer experience.

Daymak Inc., a Toronto-based company, was founded by Aldo Baiocchi in 2002 to become Canada's largest distributor of electric bicycles with over 150 dealers world-wide that includes large corporate clients such as Walmart, Best Buy as well as The Shopping Channel. In addition, Daymak's vertical integration capabilities from design to development to the distribution of light electric vehicles (LEVs) has produced numerous accolades to date that include "the Clean Tech North Award," and Profit Magazine's Top 100, 200 fastest growing Canadian companies while also being named "One of Ontario's Greenest Companies."

"At Daymak, the customer experience is an extremely important part of our success. Finding a solution to manage our inbound customer inquiries and customer care issues has been a daunting task for our customer experience team. We have tried many CRM solutions and found most to be either too complicated or simply not a good fit for our needs. We found flooidCX's Resolution1 solution to be extremely intuitive and flexible with the customizations we require. We will now be able to manage all incoming customer inquiries, automatically creating tickets and routing to the right department and team member," said Aldo Baiocchi, CEO of Daymak Inc.Mike Chow, Vice President in charge of Customer Experience, added: "I am really impressed with the end to end capabilities of Resolution1 and the ability for our entire team to collaborate seamlessly."

"Resolution1 will become the foundation of Daymak's customer care communications. Customers will no longer have to call and can simply go online to connect to Daymak's team. We're looking forward to working with Daymak's customer experience team in implementing Resolution1 across all of Daymak's customer care channels," added Richard Hue, CEO and Founder of flooidCX Corp.

About flooidCX Corp.: flooidCX (https://flooidcx.com/) is the customer care solutions company. We are the global experts who help bridge the customer care and feedback gap between companies and consumers by unifying communications and collaborations. We utilize our proprietary intuitive suite of solutions that assist businesses to listen, learn and reach out to consumers at the right time. We improve customer retention and increase new sales via upsells and cross-selling.

About Resolution1, Inc.: Resolution1 (https://flooidcx.com/resolution1/) is your very own "cloud-based" call center where your customers never have to call a landline again. You can manage the logistics of Customer Care, Feedback or Inquiries throughout your entire organization. Resolution1 enhances the customer experience and protects your businesses reputation by giving you the ability to respond quickly while keeping track of every customer inquiry.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning financial projections, financing activities, corporate combinations, product development activities and sales and licensing activities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, are sometimes identified by words of condition such as "should," "could," "expects," "may," "intends," "seeks," "looks," "moves," or "plans" and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those intended or anticipated. Such risks include, without limitation: potential delays in marketing and sales; problems securing the necessary financing to continue operations; potential of competitive products, services, and technologies; and difficulties experienced in product development, in recruiting knowledgeable personnel, and in protecting intellectual property. Further information concerning these, and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, along with other very important information about the Company, can be found here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FLCX/filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Respective statements concerning the development of flooidCX and other platforms or services under development have been made based on information which the Company believes to be accurate but have not been independently verified.

For further info contact: ir@flooidCX.com

Sign up for news updates: https://flooidcx.com/investor-relations/



For a Resolution1 DEMO request: R1Demo@flooidCX.com

Source: flooidCX Corp.