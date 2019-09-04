Daxor Corporation Announces a 38 Percent Rise in BVA-100 Cardiology Kit Sales and Net Gain of $498,111 for Six Months in Filing of Form N-CSR for June 30, 2019





NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation(NYSE MKT:DXR) an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, filed a Form N-CSR disclosing its schedule of portfolio holdings as of June 30, 2019.



In reporting its mid-year results, Daxor Corporation has seen important developments in 2019, including a 38% rise in kit sales related to the use of its diagnostic device, the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, in the area of cardiology, an increase from the prior year's growth of 23% in this category. In addition, the company reported new placements of systems at hospitals utilizing the diagnostic test, as well as increased interest from clinicians and researchers driven by recent positive published data showing substantial benefit from the use of the BVA-100 test in reducing heart failure readmissions and mortality.

Overall financial results of total realized and unrealized gain on investments and investment in operating division for the period ending on June 30, 2019 was $498,111. At June 30, 2019, Daxor had net assets of $13,603,768. Robert Michel, CFO of Daxor said, "The Company continues to execute in its operating division to drive growth and adoption of its diagnostic technology while benefiting from its investment in strong underlying assets as well."

Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor said, "Sales continue to excel in key areas driven by the combination of breakthrough outcome studies like the recent data from the Mayo Clinic published in November of 2018 in the Journal of American Cardiology Heart Failure, focused commercialization efforts and continued work with a number of researchers and partners. We are investing in significant R&D for product improvements and have a growing portfolio of patents pending as well as research grants."

Form N-CSR for the period ended June 30, 2019 is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") website at www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's website at www.daxor.com.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company. We manufacture the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, the first instrument cleared by the FDA to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient's blood volume. We believe that the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer has the potential to transform therapy in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions. It is our goal, working in conjunction with hospitals and clinics, to achieve that possibility. Ultimately the company's mission is to help hospitals and physicians incorporate Daxor's BVA-100 diagnostic into standard clinical practice. For more information please visit our website at www.daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

