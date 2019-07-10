DAVIDsTEA Announces Results of Annual Meeting





MONTREAL, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) is pleased to announce that the seven nominees listed in its management information circular dated June 10, 2019 were elected as directors at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held today in Montreal. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the votes were as follows:



Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes Withheld % Herschel Segal 13,629,903 97.64 328,826 2.36 Susan L. Burkman 13,724,148 98.32 234,581 1.68 Anne Darche 13,841,824 99.16 116,905 0.84 Pat De Marco 13,722,922 98.31 235,807 1.69 Emilia Di Raddo 13,725,514 98.33 233,215 1.67 Max Ludwig Fischer 13,731,741 98.37 226,988 1.63 Peter Robinson 13,725,622 98.33 233,107 1.67

At the annual meeting, DAVIDsTEA's shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as DAVIDsTEA's auditor and adopted a resolution approving an amendment to the 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan of the Company so as to increase the number of common shares available for issuance thereunder.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA is a leading retailer of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories and food and beverages through over 230 company-owned and operated DAVIDsTEA retail stores in Canada and the United States, as well as through its e-commerce platform at davidstea.com. A selection of DAVIDsTEA products are also available in grocery stores across Canada through its growing wholesale distribution channel. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Investor Contact

MaisonBrison Communications

Pierre Boucher

514.731.0000

investors@davidstea.com Media Contact

PELICAN PR

Lyla Radmanovich

514-845-8763

media@rppelican.ca

