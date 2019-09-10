Dave Beagle of Ooma Brings Expertise to CompTIA Channel Advisory Board





SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that Dave Beagle, senior director of business channel sales at Ooma, has joined the Channel Advisory Board of CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry. As a member of the board, Beagle will contribute to CompTIA's latest efforts to document the tech buyer's journey, identifying and analyzing the specific roles that IT solution providers, vendors, and distributors play along each step of the way.



Beagle has more than 20 years of experience in technology sales, product management and partner relations. A two-time winner of the prestigious CRN Channel Chief award, Beagle joined Ooma in June 2019 and is now head of the channel program for all Ooma business offerings: Ooma Office, Ooma Enterprise and Broadsmart.

"With the breadth of his experience in our industry, Dave is a strong addition to our Channel Advisory Board," said Annette Taber, CompTIA's vice president for industry outreach. "His insights into the business of technology - how it is developed, marketed, influenced, purchased and deployed - will help guide the actions we take as an advisory council, an association, and an industry."

"I'm honored to have this opportunity to give back to the IT industry, which has provided me a rewarding and fulfilling career," said Beagle. "I look forward to working with the other Channel Advisory Board members to share my experiences and to learn from them."

The CompTIA Channel Advisory Board is comprised of renowned industry leaders representing a broad spectrum of the technology industry, including hardware manufacturers, software publishers, distributors, service companies, carriers, master agents, and technology solution provider companies such as VARs, MSPs and BICs. The board provides counsel and insight in matters relating to the indirect IT market by sharing industry expertise and experience to help the development of educational programs, business tools and other IT channel resources.

Beagle will support the council's main objectives this year, which include:

Developing a Channel Readiness Assessment & Playbook to inform vendors

Creating a vertical playbook for Technology Solution Providers

Identifying current and upcoming IaaS impact and opportunities for the channel

Offering guidance and support necessary to tackle the skills gap

Prior to joining Ooma, Beagle was senior director of channel services for Office Depot. He has also held senior channel leadership positions at companies including Shoretel/Mitel, Fonality, M5 Networks and Covad Communications. For more information on Ooma's business channel partner program, visit https://partner.ooma.com/

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA (https://www.comptia.org/) is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce.

