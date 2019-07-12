Quantcast

Dave & Buster’s Announces Additional Share Repurchase Authorization of $200 million

By GlobeNewswire,  July 12, 2019, 02:30:00 PM EDT

Dave & Buster's Announces Additional Share Repurchase Authorization of $200 million


DALLAS, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced an increase in share repurchase authorization.

On July 12th, 2019, the company's board of directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $200 million of the company's stock under the existing repurchase program through the end of fiscal 2020. All other terms of the share repurchase program remain in effect. The company now has a total share repurchase authorization of $800 million. Year-to-date, as of July 11, 2019, the company had repurchased 3.1 million shares for $135 million. As of the same date, the inception-to-date total was approximately 9.4 million shares for $465 million. Including the additional authorization, the company currently has approximately $335 million available for share repurchases. 

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 130 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and, consequently, could be affected by our level of indebtedness, general business and economic conditions, the impact of competition, the seasonality of the Company's business, adverse weather conditions, future commodity prices, guest and employee complaints and litigation, fuel and utility costs, labor costs and availability, changes in consumer and corporate spending, changes in demographic trends, changes in governmental regulations, unfavorable publicity, our ability to open new stores, and acts of God.  Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements, and the Company therefore cautions you against relying on such forward-looking statements.  Dave & Buster's intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more appropriate information becomes available, except as required by law.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Arvind Bhatia, CFA

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

214.904.2202

arvind_bhatia@daveandbusters.com 

Source: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: PLAY




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8235.49
39.45  ▲  0.48%
DJIA 27270.64
182.56  ▲  0.67%
S&P 500 3009.16
9.25  ▲  0.31%
Data as of Jul 12, 2019 | 3:04PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar