Datametrex Chosen as Technology Partner for Two Lakes Group





TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or Datametrex") (TSXV:DM) (FSE: D4G) is pleased to announce that the Company has been chosen by Two Lakes Group to be their technology solution provider for projects in Africa.

Two Lakes Group is an international consulting firm with a vision to help Africa become a hub of the global economy connected through a network of trade and diplomacy. The group believes the future will see Africa rise onto the global stage as an economic power as Asia has done the past two decades. Working with municipal, provincial, and national government bodies to assess their needs and connect them with the right experts and industry leaders for growth.

"We are thrilled to be chosen by Two Lakes Group as their solution provider for implementing technology solutions in Africa. Two Lakes Group passion for improving African countries and their reach to senior government officials is impressive. We look forward to providing our solutions and services to help drive growth in the countries Two Lakes Group secures contracts" Says Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman of the Company

Focusing on 6 key areas:

Government Tools - Planning and implementing the digitization of taxation, utilities, human resources and other government services

Resource Management - Building public and private connections to expand industry and exploring innovative blockchain solutions for tracking national resources

Transport Systems - Ground up transportation solutions from the procurement of vehicles to the building of management authorities

Private Investment - Connecting industry to investment. Textiles, mining, agriculture, and energy, with a focus on Sino-African partnership

Border Security - Electronic visas, security stations, monitoring, and centralized surveillance. Consulting with local government and tailoring systems for their individual needs.

Renewable Energy - Allowing nations to move away from external or resource based energy dependence and providing clean, renewable energy solutions.

https://www.twolakes.org/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com).

