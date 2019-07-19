Quantcast

Daseke, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 5, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 19, 2019, 05:05:00 PM EDT


ADDISON, Texas, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) (or the "Company"), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that it plans to report results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on August 5, 2019. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for August 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Company's website at https://www.daseke.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (855) 242-9918 and entering the passcode 5366959. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world's most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:

Alpha IR Group

Tel 1-312-445-2870

DSKE@alpha-ir.com

 

