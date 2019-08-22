DASAN Zhone Solutions to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019





OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI or the "Company" or "DZS"), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



DZS management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The Company provides a wide array of reliable, value-add networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 900 of the world's most innovative network operators and enterprises in more than 80 countries worldwide.

