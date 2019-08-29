DarkPulse, Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Joseph Catalino as Advisor to the Board



Dr. Joseph Catalino adds extensive industry knowledge, strategic thinking, and operations management expertise to DarkPulse, Inc.'s Strategic Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets:DPLS) ("DarkPulse" or the "Company"), a full-suite engineering, installation and security management solutions provider, announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Catalino to its Strategic Advisory Board. DarkPulse intends to provide comprehensive data and critical metrics assessing the health and security of border security systems, pipelines, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety infrastructure through its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor capabilities.



Dr. Catalino is an accomplished executive having led a number of high-level initiatives in both the public and private sectors at the national and international levels. "This appointment supports the Company's goal of deploying its laser sensing systems on a global scale. Dr. Catalino is a business operations and management expert who brings incredible depth of knowledge and experience related to deploying large scale projects. DarkPulse welcomes Dr. Catalino to our team as we continue to explore new opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of our one-of-a-kind products and expanding our global market position," said Dennis O'Leary, CEO and Chairman of DarkPulse.

As an executive with the U.S. government, Dr. Catalino led multiple organizations and teams with large budgets and staffs. Dr. Catalino has overseen projects in conflict zones, globally deployed IT systems, and cross-functional teams. In addition to his government achievements, Dr. Catalino has extensive experience in private sector business development with capture results and significant capital generation.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company's technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company's ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

