Daré Bioscience Announces Completion of its Content Validity Study to Support the Continued Clinical Development of Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a Potential Therapy for Female Sexual Arousal Disorder

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a leader in women's health innovation, and Strategic Science & Technologies, LLC (SST), a Cambridge, MA based novel topical drug delivery company, today announced the completion of a content validity study, a non-interventional study integral to initiating the at-home, product dosing portion of the Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% (Sildenafil Cream) Phase 2b program. Daré plans to review the findings of the content validity study with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a Type C meeting and to seek alignment on the patient reported outcome (PRO) instruments to be used to screen eligible patients with Female Sexual Arousal Disorder (FSAD) and to assess the efficacy of Sildenafil Cream in treating FSAD.



"Since there are no products yet approved by the FDA for the FSAD indication, we believe the data we collected are truly groundbreaking," said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. "We look forward to meeting with the FDA later this year, and presenting the rigor that went into the study and the data collected. Our intent is to utilize our findings to formulate a PRO efficacy endpoint and screening strategy designed specifically for FSAD, with the goal of commencing our Phase 2b study before the end of 2019."

The content validity study was designed to demonstrate that women clinically diagnosed with FSAD can understand the items, instructions and response options of the proposed PRO instruments (specifically those questions focused on genital arousal) and to confirm that the content within the PRO instruments captures the most important and relevant symptoms of FSAD patients. Participants who met the eligibility criteria participated in one-on-one, in-depth interviews conducted by subject matter experts in the field of clinical outcome assessments and female sexual medicine. Pending alignment with the FDA, the data from this non-interventional study is intended to be used as the basis to identify and screen women with FSAD in the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies, as well as to evaluate their response to the investigational product, Sildenafil Cream.

Of the various types of female sexual dysfunction disorders, FSAD is most analogous to erectile dysfunction (ED) in men and is characterized primarily by an inability to attain or maintain sufficient genital arousal during sexual activity that causes distress or interpersonal difficulty. Despite a number of approved prescription products for ED, no pharmacologic options have yet been approved by the FDA for FSAD. Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Sildenafil Cream, is marketed in an oral dosage form under the brand name Viagra® for the treatment of ED in men.

Sildenafil Cream is a proprietary cream formulation of sildenafil specifically designed to increase blood flow to the genital tissue in women, leading to a potential improvement in genital arousal response during sexual activity. If successful in clinical studies, Sildenafil Cream has the potential to be the first FDA-approved pharmacologic treatment option for FSAD. In a Phase 2a trial, Sildenafil Cream increased measurable blood flow to the vaginal tissue in both pre- and post-menopausal women with FSAD compared to placebo cream. Further, data from a thermography study in healthy women demonstrated significantly greater increases in genital temperature after administration of Sildenafil Cream compared to after administration of placebo cream as well as no cream at all, indicating a positive impact on genital blood flow during the 30-minute testing session.

"The completion of the content validity study is a critical milestone toward advancing into the Phase 2b and Phase 3 stages of the development plan," said Steven Brugger, President and Chief Operating Officer of SST. "We are excited to be working at the cutting edge of research focused on women's sexual health and to advance a potential first-in-category treatment option for women suffering with FSAD."

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women's health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Daré's product portfolio includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a hormone-free, monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; DARE-BV1, a unique hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone replacement therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré's full portfolio of women's health product candidates, and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

