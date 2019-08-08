Daré Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Findings for Vaginal Administration of Novel Formulation of Clindamycin Phosphate for the Treatment of Bacterial Vaginosis at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gy

Daré Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Findings for Vaginal Administration of Novel Formulation of Clindamycin Phosphate for the Treatment of Bacterial Vaginosis at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology

DARE-BV1 is a proprietary formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% for vaginal administration as a potential new first-line treatment for bacterial vaginosis

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a leader in women's health innovation, today announced the presentation of a poster at the upcoming annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology taking place August 8-10, 2019 in Big Sky, Montana. The poster presentation will highlight the results of an investigator-initiated, proof of concept study of DARE-BV1, a novel thermosetting bioadhesive vaginal gel technology containing clindamycin phosphate 2% for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV).



"In the study, DARE-BV1 achieved a clinical cure rate of 86% at the test-of-cure endpoint, well above currently Food and Drug Administration approved treatments for BV, with clinical cure rates that range from 37-68%," said Dr. David Friend, Daré's Chief Scientific Officer. "We're excited to share these findings with the scientific and medical community as we believe that DARE-BV1 has the potential to be an important new option for the estimated 21 million women in the U.S. affected with BV."

BV is the most common vaginal infection in women ages 15-44.1 BV is characterized by a shift in the vaginal flora from the dominant Lactobacillus to a polymicrobial flora.2 BV has been associated with serious health issues, including preterm births, infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease, increased susceptibility to sexual transmitted infections (including HIV infection) and other chronic health problems.1,2

DARE-BV1 features a novel thermosetting hydrogel delivery technology that is easy to apply, highly viscous and may have better bio-adhesion when compared to commonly prescribed creams and gels used to treat BV. It is believed that these unique formulation characteristics result in better antibiotic delivery to the vaginal infection leading to higher clinical cure rates and better clinical outcomes. Daré intends to start a single Phase 3 registrational trial of DARE-BV1 later this year.

The poster will be presented by Dr. Friend.

Presentation details are below. The poster will also be made available on the Events and Presentations page of Daré's investor relations website (http://ir.darebioscience.com).

Title:

Proof of Concept Study to Evaluate the Efficacy of a Novel Thermosetting Bioadhesive 2% Clindamycin Phosphate Vaginal Gel in the Treatment Bacterial Vaginosis

Dates & Times:

Thursday, August 8, 2019, 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Mountain Daylight Time)

Friday, August 9, 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM (MDT)

