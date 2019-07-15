Daktronics Upgrades Arrowhead Stadium to First HDR-Capable Video Display in Football for Kansas City Chiefs



10-millimeter SMD technology increases resolution by more than 2.5 times in the west end zone

BROOKINGS, S.D., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, for an upgrade to the west end zone video display at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. The installation brings the first High Dynamic Range (HDR) video display to professional football. It replaces the 16HD technology installed in 2009 with 10-millimeter Surface-Mount Device (SMD) technology that increases the resolution by more than 2.5 times for the 2019 season.



The new LED video display installed by Daktronics at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs



"We continuously look at ways that we can improve the fan experience at Arrowhead Stadium, and adopting new technology is one of the avenues we can use to accomplish that," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "Daktronics has been an important long-term partner for us at Arrowhead Stadium for game days and non-football events. The updates their team has made to our video board and control room mean that our new scoreboard will provide our fans and guests the best display quality for live video, replays and other content while maintaining the iconic size and shape of our original video board."

The new display fits into the same footprint as the previous display in the west end zone and measures 37 feet high by 150 feet wide. It features more than 5 million LEDs and is HDR capable to increase the contrast for better overall image quality shown to Chiefs fans inside the stadium.

"There are few displays in the league with 10-millimeter technology, putting the Kansas City Chiefs at the forefront of this new wave of upgrades. They will also have full HDR capability with the highest brightness and highest contrast of them all," said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. "We're excited to continue our long-standing partnership by installing this upgrade at Arrowhead Stadium as we continue to provide them with exceptional products, service and support. Their fans will certainly see the difference in this new display and the experience at Arrowhead Stadium will be better than ever."

Much like the previous display, this new installation is capable of variable content zoning to provide live video, instant replays, statistics, graphics, sponsor messages and any combination thereof during Chiefs games and special events.

Additionally, the Chiefs will receive a control room refresh with Daktronics proven Show Control System and a content package to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company's beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60 percent of all professional sports facilities in the United States. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

