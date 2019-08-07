Dakota Territory Resource Corp Enters Key Geological and Environmental Consulting Relationship with TAD Services LLC



Company to Permit Blind Gold and City Creek Properties

Reno, Nevada, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB:DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that the Company has entered into a key consulting agreement with TAD Services LLC., a consulting company founded by Todd Duex of Spearfish, South Dakota. Mr. Duex has more than 40 years experience in the mining industry, including 34 years in the Black Hills of South Dakota where Mr. Duex has been responsible for managing all aspects of gold projects - from grass roots exploration through mine development, production and into final mine closure.

TAD Services will assist Dakota Territory in the execution of its strategic development objectives in the northern Black Hills area. Mr. Duex has personally developed and implemented exploration programs in the district based initially on geophysics and geochemistry that were successful in discovering Tertiary-aged gold deposits. Todd's experience in this area provides a critical addition to the extensive Precambrian expertise of Dakota Territory's technical team as the Company continues to build on its strategically dominant land position in the Homestake District.

For the past 20 years, Mr. Duex has been managing Barrick Gold's mine closure projects in the Black Hills. In this capacity, Todd has gained extensive environmental management experience and has developed an excellent working relationship with the community, as well as State and County regulatory authorities. With Todd's valuable environmental background, Dakota Territory will immediately begin the process of permitting the Blind Gold and City Creek Properties for drilling. "We believe that securing drill permits is fundamental to building real value in our projects as we begin to attract interest from potential joint venture partners that are prepared to drill," said Jerry Aberle, Dakota Territory's President and CEO. "We intend to be prepared to drill as this gold rally breathes new life into exploration projects located in the safe low cost gold districts of the American West. We are in the right place at good time for gold projects and we believe that Todd is ideally suited to help us execute our short and long term exploration plans".

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. is a Nevada Corporation with offices located at Reno, Nevada. Dakota Territory is committed to creating shareholder value through the acquisition and responsible exploration and development of high caliber gold properties in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of three gold properties covering approximately 4,059 acres in the heart of the Homestake District, including the Blind Gold, City Creek and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties. Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management's extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com/.

Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contact: For more information, please contact Dakota Territory Resource Corp (775) 747-0667

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. Our property currently does not contain any known proven or probable ore reserves under SEC reporting standards. Our reference above to the various formations and mineralization believed to exist in our property as compared to historical results and estimates from other property in the district is illustrative only for comparative purposes and is no indication that similar results will be obtained with respect to our property. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our latest reports filed with the SEC. You can review and obtain copies of these filings at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Source: Dakota Territory Resource Corp