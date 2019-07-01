Cytori Reports Summary of FDA Feedback Regarding its ATI-1123 Product





AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) today provided an update on the development of its proprietary drug, ATI-1123, based on recently obtained feedback from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ATI-1123 is a substantially redesigned and reformulated new drug based in part, on the active pharmaceutical ingredient, docetaxel. ATI-1123 may have future clinical utility in a number of difficult to treat cancers.



The purpose of the Company's submission was to clarify certain key aspects of the future development plan including: (1) the suitability of the 505(b)(2) pathway for approval of the proposed ATI-1123 drug product, including the proposed listed drug (LD), (2) the adequacy of the referenced clinical, nonclinical and pharmaceutical quality information, in combination with the proposed drug development program, to support the new drug application and (3) any concerns that the FDA may have with regard to other filing issues specific to the product.

Key feedback from the FDA included that a 505(b)(2) application appears to be an acceptable regulatory approach with docetaxel injection as a potentially acceptable LD. Furthermore, the FDA agreed that the completed nonclinical studies are sufficient to support the initiation of the clinical trial of ATI-1123 in patients with platinum-sensitive small cell lung cancer who have progressed at least 60 days after initiation of first-line therapy.

"Small cell lung cancer is an aggressive neuroendocrine malignancy characterized by high metastatic potential and poor relative outcomes," said Dr. Marc H. Hedrick, M.D. "Due to the propensity of small cell lung cancer to metastasize widely and early in the disease course, it is considered the most lethal lung cancer subtype and new therapies such as ATI-1123, are desperately needed for these patients."

ATI-1123 has completed a phase I trial. Based on the FDA feedback, the Company plans to proceed with a follow-on phase II trial in platinum-sensitive small cell lung cancer who have progressed at least 60 days after initiation of first-line chemotherapy.

Cytori is developing, manufacturing, and commercializing nanoparticle-delivered oncology drugs. Cytori is focused on the liposomal encapsulation of anti-neoplastic chemotherapy agents or other drugs which may enable the effective delivery of the agents to target sites while reducing systemic toxicity and improving pharmacokinetics. Cytori's pipeline consists of ATI-0918 pegylated liposomal doxorubicin hydrochloride for breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma, a complex/hybrid generic drug, and ATI-1123 patented albumin-stabilized pegylated liposomal docetaxel for multiple solid tumors. For more information, please visit ir.cytori.com.

