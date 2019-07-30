Quantcast

CytomX Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


-Teleconference Scheduled for August 7, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET-

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody™ therapeutic technology platform, plans to report second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

Participants may access the live audio webcast of the teleconference from the "Investors & News" section of CytomX's website at http://ir.cytomx.com/. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Conference Call:  
U.S. Dial-in Number: (877) 809-6037
International Dial-in Number: (615) 247-0221
Conference ID: 7785617

An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website from August 7, 2019, until August 21, 2019.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody™ therapeutic technology platform. Probody therapeutics are designed to exploit unique conditions of the tumor microenvironment to more effectively localize antibody binding and activity while minimizing activity in healthy tissues. CytomX and its partners have four programs in the clinic. The company's clinical stage pipeline includes cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, including a PD-L1-targeting Probody therapeutic wholly owned by CytomX (CX-072) and a CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutic partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS-986249). The company's clinical stage pipeline also includes first-in-class Probody drug conjugates against highly attractive targets, including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009), and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029). CD166 and CD71 are among cancer targets that are considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. In addition to its wholly owned programs, CytomX has strategic collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and ImmunoGen, Inc. For more information, visit www.cytomx.com.



Contact:

Investors and Media:

Christopher Keenan

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

ckeenan@cytomx.com

650-383-0823

 

