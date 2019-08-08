Cytokinetics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Completed Enrollment in GALACTIC-HF with More than 8,200 Heart Failure Patients



Results from Phase 1 Study of CK-274 to be Presented at HFSA in September 2019; Phase 2 Clinical Trial Expected to Begin in Q4

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Net loss for the second quarter was $32.1 million, or $0.56 per share, compared to net loss for the second quarter of 2018 of $27.5 million, or $0.51 per share. Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $175.1 million at June 30, 2019.

"During the second quarter, we made progress across the breadth of our pipeline, with particular emphasis on our investigational medicines for cardiovascular diseases of muscle dysfunction," said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics' President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our recently completing enrollment in GALACTIC-HF represents a significant milestone towards potentially bringing forward a novel therapy to address the high mortality and hospitalization rates in patients with heart failure. Additionally, we are pleased with encouraging data arising from the Phase 1 study of CK-274 and look forward to the planned initiation of a Phase 2 trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy later this year. Our leadership in muscle biology affords us multiple opportunities to advance our drug candidates as our clinical trials generate clinical evidence to support the promise of potential new therapies."

Recent Highlights

Cardiac Muscle Programs

omecamtiv mecarbil (cardiac myosin activator)

Continued conduct of GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure), the Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil . In July 2019 we announced the completion of patient enrollment in GALACTIC-HF, having enrolled over 8,200 patients in 35 countries. We expect GALACTIC-HF to continue throughout 2019 and the next planned interim analysis in the first half of 2020.



. In July 2019 we announced the completion of patient enrollment in GALACTIC-HF, having enrolled over 8,200 patients in 35 countries. We expect GALACTIC-HF to continue throughout 2019 and the next planned interim analysis in the first half of 2020. Continued conduct of METEORIC-HF, (Multicenter Exercise Tolerance Evaluation of Omecamtiv MecarbilRelated to Increased Contractility in Heart Failure), the second Phase 3 trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. METEORIC-HF is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel group, multicenter clinical trial designed to evaluate the effect of treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil compared to placebo on exercise capacity as determined by cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) following 20 weeks of treatment. We expect to continue enrollment of METEORIC-HF throughout 2019.

AMG 594 (cardiac troponin activator)

Continued conduct of the Phase 1 study of AMG 594 to assess its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and potential to increase cardiac function in healthy volunteers. AMG 594 is a novel, selective, oral, small molecule cardiac troponin activator, discovered under a joint research program with Amgen. This Phase 1 study is being conducted by Amgen in collaboration with Cytokinetics. We expect the conduct of this study to continue throughout 2019.

CK-3773274 (CK-274, cardiac myosin inhibitor)

Continued conduct of the Phase 1 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-part, single and multiple ascending dose clinical study of CK-274 in healthy adult subjects. CK-274 is a wholly-owned, novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, discovered by company scientists, in development for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Results from the Phase 1 study have been accepted for presentation at the 23 rd Annual Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia in September 2019.



Annual Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia in September 2019. Received feedback from FDA regarding the design of a planned Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 and made preparations for the start of that trial which we expect to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.



Presented preclinical data at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences (BCVS) Scientific Sessions in Boston demonstrating that CK-274 produces exposure related effects on cardiac contractility in healthy animals and mouse models of HCM and support the therapeutic hypothesis relating to onset of action and reversibility.

Skeletal Muscle Program

reldesemtiv (next-generation fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA))

Presented results from FORTITUDE-ALS (Functional Outcomes in a Randomized Trial of Investigational Treatment with CK-2127107 to Understand Decline in Endpoints - in ALS), the Phase 2 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the American Academy of Neurology 71 st Annual Meeting in Philadelphia. FORTITUDE-ALS did not achieve statistical significance for a pre-specified dose-response relationship in its primary endpoint of change from baseline in slow vital capacity (SVC) after 12 weeks of dosing (p=0.11). Patients on all dose groups of reldesemtiv declined less than patients on placebo for SVC and ALSFRS-R, with larger and clinically meaningful differences emerging over time. While the dose-response analyses for the primary and secondary endpoints did not achieve statistical significance at the level of 0.05, in a post-hoc analysis pooling the doses together, the ALSFRS-R total score in patients who received reldesemtiv declined less than patients who received placebo (p = 0.01). The trial showed effects favoring reldesemtiv across dose levels and timepoints with clinically meaningful magnitudes of effect observed at 12 weeks for the primary and secondary endpoints.





in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the American Academy of Neurology 71 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia. FORTITUDE-ALS did not achieve statistical significance for a pre-specified dose-response relationship in its primary endpoint of change from baseline in slow vital capacity (SVC) after 12 weeks of dosing (p=0.11). Patients on all dose groups of declined less than patients on placebo for SVC and ALSFRS-R, with larger and clinically meaningful differences emerging over time. While the dose-response analyses for the primary and secondary endpoints did not achieve statistical significance at the level of 0.05, in a post-hoc analysis pooling the doses together, the ALSFRS-R total score in patients who received declined less than patients who received placebo (p = 0.01). The trial showed effects favoring across dose levels and timepoints with clinically meaningful magnitudes of effect observed at 12 weeks for the primary and secondary endpoints. Continued to analyze results from FORTITUDE-ALS to inform the design of a potential Phase 3 trial and registration program that may begin in 2020.



Concluded a Phase 1 study of reldesemtiv in healthy volunteers designed to assess higher doses and related plasma exposures than were evaluated in the prior Phase 2 study of patients with SMA. We are evaluating the data from the study to inform the design of potential future clinical trials.



in healthy volunteers designed to assess higher doses and related plasma exposures than were evaluated in the prior Phase 2 study of patients with SMA. We are evaluating the data from the study to inform the design of potential future clinical trials. Presented data from two preclinical studies of reldesemtiv at the 2019 Annual Cure SMA Conference in Anaheim, CA, showing that the addition of reldesemtiv to treatment with SMN upregulators (nusinersen and SMN-C1, an analogue to risdiplam) significantly increased muscle force in a mouse model of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Pre-Clinical Development and Ongoing Research

Continued pre-clinical development of CK-3762601 (CK-601), a next-generation fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA), under our collaboration with Astellas.



Continued research in collaboration with Astellas directed to the discovery of next-generation skeletal muscle activators; Astellas is sponsoring Cytokinetics' research activities through 2019.



Continued independent research activities directed to our other muscle biology research programs.

Corporate



We are currently in discussions with Astellas regarding amending the terms of our collaboration agreement, including, for reldesemtiv , the level of potential funding and share of commercial returns, as well as which company would be responsible for development and commercialization.



, the level of potential funding and share of commercial returns, as well as which company would be responsible for development and commercialization. Announced the continuation of our partnership with The ALS Association in the fight against ALS with renewal of Gold Level Sponsorship of the National Walks to Defeat ALS® and Premier Level National ALS Advocacy Conference Sponsorship as well as Platinum Level Sponsorship for initiatives led by The ALS Association Golden West Chapter, including grant funding for care services for people living with ALS in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Financials

Revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were $7.1 million and $15.6 million, respectively, compared to $6.2 million and $11.5 million for the corresponding periods in 2018. The increase in revenues for the three and six month ended June 30, 2019 was due primarily to reimbursements for METEORIC-HF offset by no license revenue in 2019. License revenues in the second quarter and first half of 2018 were related to the Phase 2 study of reldesemtiv in spinal muscular atrophy completed in 2018.

Research and development expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $24.0 million and $47.6 million, respectively compared to $21.6 million and $43.7 million for the same periods in 2018, respectively due to increased spending related to METEORIC-HF and the development of CK-274, offset in part by reduced spending for reldesemtiv as well as for tirasemtiv, following suspension of development of tirasemtiv in late 2017.

General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $9.8 million and $19.3 million from $8.0 million and $17.3 million in 2018 due primarily to an increase in outside legal counsel and personnel related costs.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenues: Research and development revenues $ 7,137 $ 4,680 $ 15,601 $ 8,265 License revenues — 1,535 — 3,218 Total revenues 7,137 6,215 15,601 11,483 Operating expenses: Research and development 24,017 21,582 47,562 43,717 General and administrative 9,836 8,046 19,273 17,310 Total operating expenses 33,853 29,628 66,835 61,027 Operating loss (26,716 ) (23,413 ) (51,234 ) (49,544 ) Interest expense (1,377 ) (898 ) (2,547 ) (1,761 ) Non-cash interest expense on liability related to the sale of future royalties (5,064 ) (4,338 ) (9,883 ) (8,467 ) Interest and other income 1,044 1,126 2,185 1,968 Net loss $ (32,113 ) $ (27,523 ) $ (61,479 ) $ (57,804 ) Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (1.07 ) Weighted-average shares in net loss per share — basic and diluted 57,648 54,293 56,242 54,178

Cytokinetics, Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018(1) (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and short term investments $ 172,868 $ 198,731 Other current assets 12,083 8,943 Total current assets 184,951 207,674 Long-term investments 2,254 — Property and equipment, net 2,945 3,204 Other assets 8,068 300 Total assets $ 198,218 $ 211,178 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 17,022 $ 19,521 Current portion of long-term debt - 2,607 Short-term lease liability 4,538 — Other current liabilities 399 66 Total current liabilities 21,959 22,194 Long-term debt, net 44,473 39,806 Liability related to the sale of future royalties, net 132,388 122,473 Long-term lease liability 4,294 — Other long-term liabilities — 771 Total liabilities 203,114 185,244 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 58 55 Additional paid-in capital 799,088 768,703 Accumulated other comprehensive income 761 500 Accumulated deficit (804,803 ) (743,324 ) Total stockholders' equity (4,896 ) 25,934 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 198,218 $ 211,178

(1) Derived from the audited financial statements, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Source: Cytokinetics, Incorporated