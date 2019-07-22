Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data Relating to CK-3773274 to be Presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced that two preclinical poster presentations relating to CK-3773274 (CK-274) will be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences (BCVS) Scientific Sessions in Boston on July 29, 2019 and July 30, 2019.



Title: Pharmacologic Characterization of the Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor, CK-3773274: A Potential Therapeutic Approach for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

PosterPresenter: James Hartman, Ph.D., Sr. Director, Discovery Biology, Cytokinetics

Date: July 29, 2019

Session: Poster Session 1

Time: 4:40 - 7:00 PM

Poster Number: 332

Title: The Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor, CK-3773274, Reduces Contractility in the R403q Mouse Model of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

PosterPresenter: Darren Hwee, Ph.D., Senior Group Leader, Pharmacology, Cytokinetics

Date: July 30, 2019

Session: Poster Session 2

Time: 4:30 - 7:00 PM

Poster Number: 615



