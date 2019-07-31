Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data for CK-3773274 Presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions



Preclinical Studies Show CK-3773274 Produces Exposure Related Effects on Cardiac Contractility in Healthy Animals and Mouse Models of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Support Therapeutic Hypothesis for Onset of Action and Reversibility in the Clinical Setting

Figure: CK-3773274 decreased fractional shortening to a similar extent in WT and R403Q mice in a concentration-related manner. The horizontal dotted lines indicate 10% and 50% reduction of FS relative to baseline (IC10 and IC50). Values are expressed as mean ± SEM.





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced that preclinical data for CK-3773274 (CK-274) were presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences (BCVS) Scientific Sessions in Boston, showing that CK-274 decreased cardiac contractility in vitro, in vivo in healthy animals, and in vivo in a mouse model of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). CK-274 is a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, discovered by company scientists, in development for the potential treatment of HCM which may result from increased cardiac contractility.

"We are pleased to share these important findings demonstrating that CK-274 decreases cardiac contractility in a dose- and concentration-related fashion, without changes to calcium transient. We further confirmed this effect in a mouse model of HCM and observed its effect appears reversible within 24 hours after administration with CK-274," said Brad Morgan, Ph.D., Cytokinetics' Senior Vice President, Research and Non-Clinical Development. "We are encouraged by the emerging pharmacologic profile for this drug candidate and look forward to presenting data from its first-in-human Phase 1 study and beginning a Phase 2 trial later this year."

Preclinical Research

In vitro studies demonstrated that CK-274 selectively inhibited cardiac myosin activity, as it reduced the cardiac myosin ATPase activity in a concentration-dependent manner, with an IC50 of 1.3 µM. Additionally, in adult rat cardiomyocytes, CK-274 reduced fractional shortening (FS), a measure of cardiac contractility, without any effect on the calcium transient.

Two in vivo studies in healthy animals also demonstrated that CK-274 decreased cardiac contractility. In healthy rats, single doses of CK-274 ranging from 0.5 to 4.0 mg/kg significantly reduced FS in a dose-related fashion relative to control treatment. Similarly, in healthy dogs, single doses of CK-274 ranging from 0.75-3.0 mg/kg decreased left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) in a dose-related fashion relative to control treatment.

CK-274 also was evaluated in the genetic R403Q mouse model of HCM. Single doses of CK-274 ranging from 0.25-1.5 mg/kg significantly reduced FS in a dose-related fashion relative to baseline values. At all dose levels, FS returned to baseline values by 24 hours. In both the genetic R403Q mouse model of HCM and wild-type mice, CK-274 achieved a 10% reduction (IC10) in contractility at nanomolar concentrations with a >7-fold difference between the IC50 and IC10 which may translate into a measured, gradual on-target effect in patients with HCM (see Figure below).

These data indicate that CK-274 reduced cardiac contractility in vitro and in vivo and reduced fractional shortening in a dose- and concentration-dependent manner in a mouse model of HCM, suggesting that cardiac myosin inhibition may address the underlying hypercontractility of the cardiac sarcomere in hypertrophic cardiomyopathies.

About CK-274

CK-274 is a novel, oral, small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor that company scientists discovered independent of its collaborations. CK-274 arose from an extensive chemical optimization program conducted with careful attention to therapeutic index and pharmacokinetic properties that may translate into next-in-class potential in clinical development. CK-274 was purposely designed to reduce the hypercontractility that is associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). In preclinical models, CK-274 reduces myocardial contractility by binding directly to cardiac myosin at a distinct and selective allosteric binding site, thereby preventing myosin from entering a force producing state. CK-274 reduces the number of active actin-myosin cross bridges during each cardiac cycle and consequently reduces myocardial contractility. This mechanism of action may be therapeutically effective in conditions characterized by excessive hypercontractility, such as HCM.

The preclinical pharmacokinetics of CK-274 were characterized evaluated and optimized for potential rapid onset, ease of titration and rapid symptom relief in the clinical setting. The initial focus of the development program for CK-274 will include an extensive characterization of its PK/PD relationship as has been a hallmark of Cytokinetics' industry-leading development programs in muscle pharmacology. The overall development program will assess the potential of CK‑274 to improve exercise capacity and relieve symptoms in patients with hyperdynamic ventricular contraction due to HCM.

About Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is an inherited cardiovascular disorder in which the heart muscle (myocardium) becomes abnormally thick (hypertrophied). The thickening of cardiac muscle leads to the inside of the left ventricle becoming smaller and stiffer, and thus the ventricle becomes less able to relax and fill with blood. This ultimately limits the heart's pumping function, resulting in symptoms including chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or fainting during physical activity. A subset of patients with HCM are at high risk of progressive disease which can lead to atrial fibrillation, stroke and death due to arrhythmias. There are no current medical treatments that directly address the hypercontractility that underlies HCM.



