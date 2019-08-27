Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA





ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cure SMA and Cytokinetics (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced the renewal of their partnership to increase education, awareness, public policy and fundraising for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Cytokinetics will lend support for several of Cure SMA's upcoming initiatives at the national level and continues to support and participate in events in its local community throughout the year. Cytokinetics remains committed to serving the interests of patients and caregivers fighting SMA, a genetic disease that robs people of their physical strength and can take away their ability to walk, eat or breathe.



This year Cytokinetics was a Platinum Sponsor of the 2019 Annual SMA Conference, a unique event that brings together families affected by SMA, along with researchers and clinicians, to network, learn, and collaborate. The conference was held from June 28 - July 1, 2019 in Anaheim, CA. In addition, Cytokinetics sponsored two local events to fundraise and raise awareness in the Northern California community: Concert for a Cure in May and the Northern California Walk-n-Roll in August. Cytokinetics is also continuing its membership in the Cure SMA Industry Collaboration, a partnership that brings together pharmaceutical companies, Cure SMA, and other non-profit organizations, to share information, ideas, and data. Participants in The Cure SMA Industry Collaboration work together to address scientific, clinical and regulatory topics that are critical to advancing drug development in SMA to provide benefit to the broader SMA community. Finally, Cytokinetics will sponsor the 2019 Hope on the Hill Congressional Dinner, an annual event that unites families fighting SMA with leaders from government and industry to increase disease awareness and collaborate to advance potential treatments and to improve patient care.

"We are grateful for Cytokinetics' long-standing partnership and look forward to continuing our work together," said Kenneth Hobby, President of Cure SMA. "The outlook for people living with SMA is brighter than ever due to the commitment and innovations arising from companies like Cytokinetics who are making progress towards important new treatments. We appreciate their continued dedication to our community."

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Cure SMA. There is no more appropriate time to publicly recommit to the SMA community than at the culmination of SMA awareness month," said Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cytokinetics. "We remain committed to pursuing new therapies that may improve muscle function in people with SMA."

About Cure SMA

Cure SMA is dedicated to the treatment and cure of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)—a disease that takes away a person's ability to walk, eat, or breathe. It is the number one genetic cause of death for infants. Since 1984, we've directed and invested in comprehensive research that has shaped the scientific community's understanding of SMA. We are currently on the verge of breakthroughs that will strengthen bodies, extend life, and lead to a cure. We have deep expertise in every aspect of SMA - from the day-to-day realities to the nuances of care options - and until we have a cure, we'll do everything we can to support and advocate for those affected by the disease. Learn more about how you can help us reach a treatment and cure at www.cureSMA.org.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and best-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. (Amgen) to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator. Omecamtiv mecarbil is the subject of an international clinical trials program in patients with heart failure including GALACTIC-HF and METEORIC-HF. Amgen holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and certain other countries. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas) to develop reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) for diseases of neuromuscular dysfunction, including SMA and ALS. Astellas holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize reldesemtiv. Licenses held by Amgen and Astellas are subject to specified co-development and co-commercialization rights of Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor that company scientists discovered independent of its collaborations, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

