CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that senior management will participate in three investor conferences in September, including Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference, H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference and Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease Companies.

Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference
Date:       Thursday, September 5
Time:       12:45pm Eastern Time
Format:       Panel: Living it Up with the Liver Disease Players - Views on NASH, PBC, etc.
Webcast:       http://ir.cymabay.com/events
         
H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference
Date:       Tuesday, September 10
Time:       9:10am Eastern Time
Format:       Corporate Presentation
Webcast:       http://ir.cymabay.com/events
         
Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease Companies
Date:       Tuesday, September 24
Time:       8:00 am Eastern Time
Format:       1:1 Meetings Only

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay's lead development candidate, seladelpar, is a potent, selective and orally active PPARδ agonist currently in development for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), an autoimmune liver disease, and with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). CymaBay is currently enrolling patients in a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placEbo-coNtrolled, randomized, pHAse 3 study to evaluate the safety aNd effiCacy of sEladelpar (ENHANCE) in patients with PBC. For more information about ENHANCE, please visit: www.pbcstudies.com. Seladelpar received orphan designation for PBC from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for early stage PBC from the FDA and PRIority MEdicine status from the EMA. CymaBay is also conducting a Phase 2b proof-of-concept study of seladelpar for patients with NASH, and plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of seladelpar for patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) in the third quarter of 2019.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

Contact:              

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com

 

