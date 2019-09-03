CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September





NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that senior management will participate in three investor conferences in September, including Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference, H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference and Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease Companies.



Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference Date: Thursday, September 5 Time: 12:45pm Eastern Time Format: Panel: Living it Up with the Liver Disease Players - Views on NASH, PBC, etc. Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Tuesday, September 10 Time: 9:10am Eastern Time Format: Corporate Presentation Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Disease Companies Date: Tuesday, September 24 Time: 8:00 am Eastern Time Format: 1:1 Meetings Only

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay's lead development candidate, seladelpar, is a potent, selective and orally active PPARδ agonist currently in development for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), an autoimmune liver disease, and with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). CymaBay is currently enrolling patients in a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placEbo-coNtrolled, randomized, pHAse 3 study to evaluate the safety aNd effiCacy of sEladelpar (ENHANCE) in patients with PBC. For more information about ENHANCE, please visit: www.pbcstudies.com. Seladelpar received orphan designation for PBC from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for early stage PBC from the FDA and PRIority MEdicine status from the EMA. CymaBay is also conducting a Phase 2b proof-of-concept study of seladelpar for patients with NASH, and plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of seladelpar for patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) in the third quarter of 2019.

