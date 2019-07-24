Cybersecurity Firm Launches the World's First SaaS Solution to Identify People, Process and Technology Risks and Financial Losses From a Possible Breach



AUSTIN, TX, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:BVTK) announces today that it has entered into a comprehensive agreement with Attacktica, Inc., who has developed the world's first SaaS-board platform designed for senior executives and board of directors to calculate the company's risk of a breach, the financial impact, and the optimal security investments for the company.



The Attacktica team's extensive experience in the cybersecurity industry has allowed them to identify deficiencies in regulatory and compliance solutions, and security point products inability to operate together to provide proper governance of a company's security and IT preparedness. To address this catastrophic defect, Attacktica's solution pulls technical and non-technical information into an attack simulation-based SaaS platform, identifying weaknesses in the people, process, and technology lifecycle by identifying where and how to mitigate risk leading to the reduction of potential financial losses associated to a breach, and insider threats. The platform also identifies areas of overspend in the security infrastructure, allowing reallocation of budget to areas requiring additional investment to improve an organization's overall security posture.

"Bravatek is a strong believer and early adopter of Attacktica's solution. The solution delivers a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative analysis of potential losses from a breach, and exactly how and where they can to minimize the risk. We are excited to help provide funding that will enable Attacktica to deliver a platform that the industry has lacked," said Tom Cellucci, Chairman and CEO of Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

"Attacktica's platform is the Industry's first tool to calculate optimal security investment combinations that result in the mitigation of risk and reduction of potential financial losses. This tool can be used by any Industry to ensure that an organization's dependent companies are in adherence to security policy and budget expenditures," said Chris O'Ferrell, Founder and CEO of Attacktica, Inc.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

For more information, visit https://bravatek.com

About Attacktica, Inc.

Attacktica is a Veteran owned U.S. based Cyber Security Services Company. The main office is located in Tysons Corner, Virginia. The Attacktica Group helps its clients maintain compliancy and improve their security posture in order to protect their valuable assets from unauthorized access and possible theft, modification, or destruction.

For more information, visit https://attacktica.com

