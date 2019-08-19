CyberFuels Inc. Announces Year-End Results





PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EncounterCare Solutions (ECSL: Pink Sheets OTC) posted its year-end results on the OTC on August 15, 2019. Revenue for the year ended June 2019 increased by 262 % over June 2018. Revenue increased from $445,123 in June 2018 to $1,168,216 for June 2019.



Revenue growth was driven by strong fuel sales of the company's EcoFlex brand of fuels. The company posted significantly higher revenue for both the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year 2018-19.

The strong upward trend in revenue is expected to continue in the first quarter of 2019-2020 with the expansion of the CyberFuels brand both in the state of Florida as well as in Canada and other international markets.

Additionally, the company's net cash deficiency decreased by 59% in the last quarter of 2018-19 and the company expects to post a net cash profit for the year 2019-2020.

The Company's subsidiary, CyberFuels, Inc. has been largely a development company for the past four years. However, the Company is now selling its proprietary GEM fuels and Alternative Methanol enhanced fuel as well as its Dynamo brand of fuel additives.

Also significant in the last two quarters of 2018-19 is the opening of two CyberFuels branded gas and convenience stores in Florida. The company expects to add an additional 5 CyberFuels branded stations in the current fiscal year. This includes a truck and auto plaza in Montreal, Canada. CyberFuels expects to have continued strong performance in both the US and international markets during the current year.

About CyberFuels™:

CyberFuels Inc. delivers custom-blended regular and alcohol enhanced fuels to suit almost any engines need.

CyberFuels gasoline and alcohol blended fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends.

EcoFlex 87, EcoFlex91 and EcoFlex93 are high-performance replacements for everyday gasoline; they increase octane and performance while lowering costs and harmful greenhouse gases.

EcoFlex96™ FlexFuel: is a high octane alternative to regular gasoline and is designed specifically for Flexfuel vehicles.

The CyberFuels lines of products also include our "Dynamo™" brands.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasolines, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up.

Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Contact:

Bill Robertson

604-837-3835

Source: EncounterCare Solutions Inc.