    CV Sciences, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 08:45:00 AM EDT


    SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc.(OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we") announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter 2019 ended June 30, 2019, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

    The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvsciences.com/news-events and at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135487. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

    Investors interested in participating in the live call can also dial (855) 327-6837 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (631) 891-4304. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, August 13, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 from international locations and entering confirmation code 10007305.

    About CV Sciences, Inc.

    CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company's PlusCBD™ Oil is the top-selling brand of hemp-based CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California.  Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

    FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

    This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

    CONTACT INFORMATION:

    Investor Contact:

    ICR

    Scott Van Winkle

    800-561-8711

    ir@cvsciences.com

    Source: CV Sciences, Inc.

