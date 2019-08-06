Quantcast

    CV Sciences, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:00:00 PM EDT


    Record quarterly revenue 

     Increased retail distribution by over 1,200 stores

    SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) ("CV Sciences" or the "Company") announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

    Second Quarter 2019 and Recent Financial and Operating Highlights

    • Record revenue of $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 36% over the same quarter in 2018;
    • 14 consecutive quarters of sequential revenue growth;
    • Gross margin improved to 70.9% from 70.8% in the first quarter of 2019;
    • Retail distribution increased to 4,591 stores as of June 30, 2019, a 39% increase from March 31, 2019;
    • Broadened retail presence into the food, drug and mass channel and in active discussions for further expansion of the PlusCBD™ Oil brand;
    • Generated $2.7 million of cash from operations, with total cash balance increasing to $15.7 million at quarter end;
    • Dismissal of class action suit which was originally filed in 2014;
    • Announced planned 500% increase in production capacity with addition of new 45,500 square foot facility;
    • Initiated domestic sourcing efforts, committing to more than 500 acres of U.S. Hemp Production to support future sales;
    • A first of its type randomized controlled clinical trial utilizing PlusCBD™ Oil was published demonstrating it can improve sleep, help reduce appetite and enhance the quality of life in humans; and
    • PlusCBD™ Oil used in first study examining clinical benefit of CBD for patients with PTSD.

    "We generated 13% sequential and 36% year-over-year revenue growth during the second quarter, driven by significant distribution gains across both new national food, drug and mass (FDM) channel retailers and broadly across our channels of distribution. Year to date, we have more than doubled the number of retail doors where PlusCBD™ Oil products are carried and continue to enjoy a strong pipeline of new distribution opportunities," stated Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. "We have seen a positive response to the innovation we have developed this year, including nine new products launched year to date. We have further innovation scheduled for introduction during the second half of the year and believe there is a significant opportunity to expand our offering within existing retailers, particularly as the FDM channel further develops. To support our anticipated growth, we recently announced a 500% increase in our production capacity."

    "We are particularly encouraged by the regulatory developments we have seen at the state level during the last few months. While there remains ambiguities that continue to impact the CBD landscape on a state by state basis, we have seen positive legislation passed, or in the late stages of passage, in key states across the country. Recent successes in California, Texas and Ohio are just a few examples of the state by state legislative developments that are expanding and strengthening the long-term CBD marketplace. We remain highly confident in the long-term growth of hemp-based CBD and will continue to lead the industry in quality, innovation and both regulatory adherence and support as the market develops," Dowling continued.

    Operating Results - Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018

    Sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $16.9 million, an increase of 36% from $12.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter sales growth reflects the Company's continued organic expansion into all sales channels, including food drug and mass, natural product retail, wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. The Company's retail store count increased to 4,591 stores nationwide at June 30, 2019, up from 3,308 stores as of March 31, 2019.

    The Company recognized operating income of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of the prior year. The decline in operating income is primarily related to additional investment in sales, marketing and R&D activities.

    As reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), second quarter 2019 net income was $1.2 million, compared with a GAAP net income of $3.2 million in the same period in 2018. Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was impacted by increased R&D, additional management resources and marketing activities to leverage future growth. Diluted net income per share was $0.01 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to a diluted net income per share of $0.03 for the same period in 2018.

    Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share based on weighted average shares outstanding of 120.9 million. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $3.6 million or $0.03 per diluted share based on weighted average shares outstanding of 112.5 million for the same period in 2018.

    Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million or 21.1% of net revenue, compared to $3.8 million or 31.1% of net revenue, in the second quarter of 2018.

    Conference Call and Webcast

    The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results today at 4:30 pm EST/1:30 pm PST. The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://ir.cvsciences.com/news-events and at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135487. Investors interested in participating in the live call can also dial (855) 327-6837 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (631) 891-4304. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, August 13, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 10007305.

    About CV Sciences, Inc.

    CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling hemp-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company's PlusCBD™ Oil is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

    Forward Looking Statements

    This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risk and uncertainties.

    Contact Information

    Investor Contact:

    ICR

    Scott Van Winkle

    617-956-6736

    scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com 

    Media Contact:

    ICR

    Cory Ziskind

    646-277-1232

    cory.ziskind@icrinc.com 

    CV SCIENCES, INC.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

    (in thousands, except per share data)

      Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2019   2018   2019   2018
    Product sales, net $ 16,854     $ 12,349     $ 31,765     $ 20,419  
    Cost of goods sold 4,903     3,289     9,255     5,797  
    Gross Profit 11,951     9,060     22,510     14,622  
                   
    Operating expenses:              
    Research and development 1,688     442     3,030     596  
    Selling, general and administrative 9,009     5,321     27,604     10,061  
      10,697     5,763     30,634     10,657  
                   
    Operating Income (Loss) 1,254     3,297     (8,124 )   3,965  
                   
    Interest expense (income) (1 )   71     5     120  
    Income (loss) before income taxes 1,255     3,226     (8,129 )   3,845  
    Income tax expense 26     40     26     40  
    Net Income (Loss) $ 1,229     $ 3,186     $ (8,155 )   $ 3,805  
                   
    Weighted average common shares outstanding              
    Basic 98,633     90,713     98,557     90,613  
    Diluted 120,929     112,466     98,557     106,291  
    Net income (loss) per common share              
    Basic $ 0.01     $ 0.04     $ (0.08 )   $ 0.04  
    Diluted $ 0.01     $ 0.03     $ (0.08 )   $ 0.04  
                                   

    CV SCIENCES, INC.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

    (in thousands, except per share data)

      June 30,

     2019    		   December 31,

    2018
    Assets      
    Current assets:      
    Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,237     $ 12,684  
    Restricted cash 500     251  
    Accounts receivable, net 4,688     3,340  
    Inventory 9,107     7,132  
    Prepaid expenses and other 8,264     2,059  
    Total current assets 37,796     25,466  
           
    Inventory     1,418  
    Property & equipment, net 3,228     2,844  
    Operating lease assets 3,870      
    Intangibles, net 3,783     3,801  
    Goodwill 2,788     2,788  
    Other assets 595     585  
    Total assets $ 52,060     $ 36,902  
           
    Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
    Current liabilities:      
    Accounts payable $ 1,371     $ 1,245  
    Accrued expenses 9,713     2,673  
    Operating lease liability - current 651      
    Notes payable, net 69     474  
    Total current liabilities 11,804     4,392  
           
    Operating lease liability 4,497      
    Deferred rent     1,329  
    Deferred tax liability 1,065     1,065  
    Other liabilities 406      
    Total liabilities 17,772     6,786  
           
    Commitments and contingencies      
           
    Stockholders' equity      
    Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding      
    Common stock, par value $0.0001; 190,000 shares authorized, 98,704 and 94,940 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 10     9  
    Additional paid-in capital 67,460     55,134  
    Accumulated deficit (33,182 )   (25,027 )
    Total stockholders' equity 34,288     30,116  
           
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,060     $ 36,902  
                   

    CV SCIENCES, INC.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

    (in thousands)

      Six months ended June 30,
      2019   2018
    OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
    Net income (loss) $ (8,155 )   $ 3,805  
    Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:      
    Depreciation and amortization 354     245  
    Amortization of beneficial conversion feature of convertible debts     50  
    Common stock issued for professional services     62  
    Stock-based compensation 4,216     1,396  
    Stock-based compensation associated with employment settlement 7,857      
    Bad debt expense 32     2  
    Noncash lease expense 251      
    Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
    Accounts receivable (1,380 )   (1,081 )
    Notes receivable     17  
    Inventory (557 )   1,200  
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets (622 )   14  
    Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,461     (463 )
    Deferred rent     122  
    Net cash provided by operating activities 3,457     5,369  
           
    INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
    Purchase of equipment (475 )   (190 )
    Tenant improvements to leasehold real estate (29 )   (87 )
    Net cash flows used in investing activities (504 )   (277 )
           
    FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
    Repayment of convertible debt in cash     (660 )
    Repayment of unsecured debt in cash (405 )   (99 )
    Proceeds from exercise of stock options 254     107  
    Net cash flows used in financing activities (151 )   (652 )
           
    Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,802     4,440  
    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 12,935     2,792  
    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 15,737     $ 7,232  
           
    Supplemental cash flow disclosures:      
    Interest paid, net of interest income $ 9     $ 120  
    Income taxes paid $ 54     $ 18  
    Purchase of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 50     $  
                   

    CV SCIENCES, INC.

    NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

    We prepare our condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for the United States (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures such as net income and loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA included in this press release are different from those otherwise presented under GAAP. We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and make financial and operational decisions that are presented in a manner that adjusts from their equivalent GAAP measures or that supplement the information provided by our GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude non-cash compensation expense for stock options and other non-recurring items. When evaluating the performance of our business and developing short and long-term plans, we do not consider share-based compensation charges. Although share-based compensation is necessary to attract and retain quality employees, our consideration of share-based compensation places its primary emphasis on overall shareholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants. Because of the varying availability of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions, we believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation allows for more accurate comparison of our financial results to previous periods. In addition, we believe it useful to investors to understand the specific impact of the application of the fair value method of accounting for share-based compensation on our operating results.

    Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as EBITDA (net income (loss) plus depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest and income tax expense, minus income tax benefit), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash expenses and other adjustments as set forth below. We use Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it more clearly highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since Adjusted EBITDA eliminates from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance.

    We use Adjusted EBITDA in communicating certain aspects of our results and performance, including in this press release, and believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, can provide investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in making period-to-period comparison of results because the adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance.

    A reconciliation from our GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is detailed below:

      Three months ended

    June 30,    		   Six months ended

    June 30,
      2019   2018   2019   2018
       
      (in thousands, except per share data)
    Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 1,229     $ 3,186     $ (8,155 )   $ 3,805  
    Stock-based compensation (1) 2,125     361     4,216     1,396  
    Common stock issued for professional services (2)     62         62  
    Stock-based compensation associated with employment settlement (3)         7,857      
    Payroll expense associated with employment settlement (4)         934      
    Net income - non-GAAP $ 3,354     $ 3,609     $ 4,852     $ 5,263  
                   
    Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 0.01     $ 0.03     $ (0.08 )   $ 0.04  
    Stock-based compensation (1) 0.02         0.04     0.01  
    Common stock issued for professional services (2)              
    Stock-based compensation associated with employment settlement (3)         0.07      
    Payroll expense associated with employment settlement (4)         0.01      
    Diluted EPS - non-GAAP $ 0.03     $ 0.03     $ 0.04     $ 0.05  
                   
    Shares used to calculate diluted EPS - GAAP 120,929     112,466     98,557     106,291  
    Shares used to calculate diluted EPS - non-GAAP 120,929     112,466     120,273     106,291  

    _____________

    (1) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to stock options and warrants awarded to employees, consultants and non-executive directors based on the grant date fair value using the Black-Scholes valuation model.

    (2) Represents common stock issued for professional services.

    (3) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to accelerated vesting of RSU's and the modification of certain stock options associated with the settlement agreement with our former President and Chief Executive Officer.

    (4) Represents accrued payroll and related benefits associated with the retirement of our former President and Chief Executive Officer.

    A reconciliation from our net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is detailed below:

      Three months ended June 30, 2019   Three months ended June 30, 2018
      Consumer

    Products    		   Specialty

    Pharma    		   Total   Consumer

    Products    		   Specialty

    Pharma    		   Total
       
      (in thousands)
    Net income (loss) $ 2,248     $ (1,019 )   $ 1,229     $ 3,553     $ (367 )   $ 3,186  
    Depreciation 168         168     117         117  
    Amortization     9     9         9     9  
    Interest expense (income) (1 )       (1 )   71         71  
    Income tax expense 26         26     40         40  
    EBITDA 2,441     (1,010 )   1,431     3,781     (358 )   3,423  
    Stock-based compensation (1) 2,090     35     2,125     361         361  
    Common stock issued for professional services (2)             62         62  
    Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,531     $ (975 )   $ 3,556     $ 4,204     $ (358 )   $ 3,846  
                                                   

    A reconciliation from our net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is detailed below:

      Six months ended June 30, 2019   Six months ended June 30, 2018
      Consumer

    Products    		   Specialty

    Pharma    		   Total   Consumer

    Products    		   Specialty

    Pharma    		   Total
       
      (in thousands)
    Net income (loss) $ (6,483 )   $ (1,672 )   $ (8,155 )   $ 4,223     $ (418 )   $ 3,805  
    Depreciation 336         336     227         227  
    Amortization     18     18         18     18  
    Interest expense (income) 5         5     120         120  
    Income tax expense 26         26     40         40  
    EBITDA (6,116 )   (1,654 )   (7,770 )   4,610     (400 )   4,210  
    Stock-based compensation (1) 4,137     79     4,216     1,396         1,396  
    Common stock issued for professional services (2)             62         62  
    Stock-based compensation associated with employment settlement (3) 7,857         7,857              
    Payroll expense associated with employment settlement (4) 934         934              
    Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,812     $ (1,575 )   $ 5,237     $ 6,068     $ (400 )   $ 5,668  
                                                   

    _________________

    (1) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to stock options and warrants awarded to employees, consultants and non-executive directors based on the grant date fair value using the Black-Scholes valuation model.

    (2) Represents common stock issued for professional services.

    (3) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to accelerated vesting of RSU's and the modification of certain stock options associated with the settlement agreement with our former President and Chief Executive Officer.

    (4) Represents accrued payroll and related benefits associated with the retirement of our former President and Chief Executive Officer.

    Source: CV Sciences, Inc.

