CUV Ventures Corp. Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises Direct Agreement, RevoluVIP 16 Caribbean Destinations Launched





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUV Ventures Corp.(TSX-V: CUV) ("the Company") is pleased to announce a corporate update.



RevoluVIP Launches 16 Caribbean Destinations

Travelucion Signs Direct Cruise Agreements

RevoluPAY Launches Virtual Credit Cards on Schedule

PSD2 Security Certifications Abast and AWS Submitted

RevoluVIP Launches 16 Caribbean Destinations

The Company is pleased to announce a continued accelerated pace of VIP website launches in August, as the in-house tech team work intensively throughout summer. Consequently, the following 16 Caribbean destination websites are now live: Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Turks and Caicos and US Virgin Islands.

The upcoming emphasis is upon launching European destinations, commencing immediately with: England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, UK and, the European Ski Resort portal AlpsVIP. The Company expects these initial European destination websites to be available worldwide within 8 days. In September, Travelucion will commence comprehensive marketing of the RevoluVIP platform's current active destinations, through both select white label partners and, directly through online advertising, immediately after the launch of the group of Southern Europe websites. For details on launch chronology, please see the RevoluVIP Presentation.

Travelucion Signs Direct Cruise Agreements

On August 20th, the wholly owned Travel Licensed subsidiary Travelucion signed a direct agreement with Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. Direct agreements commonly provide even better net-rate terms than the impressive GDS wholesale cruise rates soon to be available to RevoluVIP Club Members. Additionally, as previously stated in the news release dated 15thAugust 2019, the Company's partner FIBOS Cruises has concurrently provided direct connections to Oceania Cruises, PULLMANTUR Cruises, REGENT Cruises. Further cruise lines will be continually added over the coming weeks. The Company now expects the cited Cruise lines to be active for booking across all RevoluVIP websites on or before the 16th of September.

RevoluPAY Launches Virtual Credit Cards

Further to the news release dated August 15th 2019, RevoluPAY launched its proprietary Personal Virtual Credit Cards (VCC) on August 23rd 2019. The multi-use RevoluPAY VCCs are available initially with a spending limit of up to 250 Euros (approx. 370 CAD) and, unlimited VCCs can be generated for both personal use or, friends and family worldwide. A virtual credit card (VCC) is essentially a disposable version of a physical debit or credit card that, when used for online purchases, can assist unbanked citizens worldwide to purchase online or, international consumers can generate a virtual card for specific online transactions in order to protect their personal cards from online theft. RevoluPAY Physical prepaid Visa Cards are the next in line for launch and should be available mid-September.

PSD 2 License Petition Update

The Company has now received and submitted the conclusive Central Bank requested RevoluPAY real-time data and hardware security analysis and software system compliance certifications from Abast and Amazon Web Services AWS. Abast certifies the ongoing us of Microsoft Dynamics Business Central for the RevoluPAY multi-layer security environment, as mandated by the Central Bank requirements for data security. Amazon Web Services AWS professional hosting is recognized as a global leader in data protection with multinational clients such as: banks, financial institutions and governments. Both approved certifications demonstrate RevoluPAY full compliance and have been submitted.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector specific, technology of which, the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY's built-in features include: Leisure payments, travel payments, retail and hospitality payments, remittance payments, real estate payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Utility Bill payments, Worldwide Gift Cards, VCC Cards, VCC Settlement, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L operates under European E-money - Directive 2009/110/EC through a licensed electronic money institution or EDE Banking Licensed entity.

RevoluPAY Presentation

Links Utilized in This News Release

RevoluPAY VCC Cards - https://www.revolupay.es/prepaid_virtual_card/request

World Bank Remittances - http://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/migrationremittancesdiasporaissues/brief/migration-remittances-data

AWS - https://aws.amazon.com/

ABAST - http://www.abast.es/

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile phone top-ups, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billion family remittance market. Click here to read more.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) visit the Company's website at www.cuvventures.com. The Company has approximately 150,322,712 shares issued and outstanding.

CUV VENTURES CORP.

"Steve Marshall"

______________________

STEVE MARSHALL

CEO

For further information contact:

Don Mosher

CUV Ventures Corp.

Telephone: (604) 685-6465

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cuvventures.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Source: CUV Ventures Corp.