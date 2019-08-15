CUV Ventures Corp. Provides Corporate Update





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUV Ventures Corp.(TSX-V: CUV) ("the Company") is pleased to announce an update.



RevoluPAY® Update Central Bank Meeting 29 th July

July RevoluREALTY Phase 1 Launched

RevoluPAY To Launch Virtual Credit Card Up To 250 euros

RevolUTILITY adds approximately +5000 new offers

RevoluVIP Cruise Integration

Expedia And Bookings Holding VCC Update

Central Bank Meeting 29th July Update

Director Alfredo Manresa and Corporate attorneys Hogan Lovells met with Central Bank officials on Monday 29thJuly 2019 concerning the PSD2 license petition. Shortly after, Mr. Marshall traveled to Europe to assist in guaranteeing that any and all additional documentation requested during the said meeting be prepared as soon as possible. Today, the Company is therefore pleased to confirm that all requisitioned documents, certifications and declarations have been conclusively prepared and, that Hogan Lovells shall submit these to the Central Bank early next week. The Company remains confident a PSD2 license will be granted.

RevoluREALTY Phase 1 Launched on Schedule

As per the news release dated 12thJuly 2019, concerning the new Real Estate payments vertical, the Company has today launched RevoluREALTY Phase 1, offering real-time property searches spanning approximately +2.1 million active real estate listings in roughly 94 countries worldwide. Phase 2 development will commence immediately to allow specific affiliated: Notaries, Escrow agents, Sales Agents, Developers, HOA's, Property Inspectors, Valuators and Closing Agents to interact with RevoluPAY for related transaction payments. RevoluPAY also intends to provide Forex services for currency conversion related to the property purchase price for foreign buyers.

RevoluPAY To Launch Virtual Credit Cards

RevoluPAY has concluded the technical integration of its proprietary virtual credit cards (VCC). The multi-use RevoluPAY VCCs will be available initially with a spending limit of up to 250 Euros (approx. 370 CAD) and, unlimited VCCs can be generated for both personal use or, friends and family worldwide. A virtual credit card (VCC) is essentially a disposable version of your physical debit or credit card that, when used for online purchases, can assist unbanked citizens worldwide to purchase online. RevoluPAY VCC's will offer a number of safety and security benefits and, are set to launch on or before the 23rdAugust 2019. RevoluPAY Physical prepaid Visa Cards will follow shortly after the launch of the VCC variant.

RevolUTILITY adds approximately +5000 new offers

The company is pleased to announce that as a result of meetings in Europe between Mr. Marshall and a major provider, as of today, approximately 5000 additional offers have been added to RevolUTILITY. The platform now boasts approximately +15000 worldwide offers immediately payable through RevoluPAY. Notably, gift cards for Canadian eateries now include: Abbey's Bakehouse, Auberge du Pommier, Bannock Restaurant, Beaumont Kitchen, Beauty Barbecue & Smokehouse, Bier Markt, Biff's Bistro, Boston Pizza, Buffo Restaurant, Canoe Restaurant, Canteen Restaurant, Canyon Creek, Duke's Refresher + Bar, East Side Mario's, Elephant & Castle Pub And Restaurant, Fionn MacCool's, Harvey's, Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Jump Restaurant, Kelsey's Original Roadhouse, Leña Restaurant, Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery, Loose Moose Tap & Gril, Luma Restaurant, Maison Selby, Milestones, Montana's BBQ & Bar, New York Fries, O&B Café Grill, Bayview Village, O&B Café Grill, Blue Mountain, O&B Café Grill, Yonge & Front, Oliver & Bonacini, Original Joe's Restaurant & Bar, Parcheggio Restaurant, R&D Restaurant, REDS, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, Service Inspired Restaurants, Shift Restaurant, State & Main Kitchen & Bar, Sub Rosa Restaurant, Swiss Chalet Rotisserie & Grill, The Guild Restaurant, The Landing Restaurant Group, The Pickle Barrel, The Ultimate Dining Card. The Company is also working to increase the current two country Starbucks gift cards to a worldwide functionality. The RevolUTILITY Tech team will continue to rapidly add more offers to the platform in the coming weeks.

RevolUTILITY Presentation

RevoluVIP Cruise Integration

Having overcome some minor technical difficulties, the Company's partner FIBOS Cruises is in the final stages of connecting 33 of the world's largest cruise lines to the RevoluVIP platform. The Company expects the said worldwide cruise operators to be available on the RevoluVIP platform very soon.

Expedia And Bookings Holding VCC Update

The Company is happy to announce that the pace within which Small Hotels and B&B properties are signing-up with RevoluPAY for the clearing of Expedia And Bookings Holding Inc. issued VCC payments has increased significantly in recent months. The Company currently handles all VCC clearance for approximately 770 worldwide accommodation hospitality establishments and, expects this number to continue growing swiftly.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector specific, technology of which, the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY's built-in features include: Leisure payments, travel payments, retail and hospitality payments, remittance payments, real estate payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Utility Bill payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L operates under European E-money - Directive 2009/110/EC through a licensed electronic money institution or EDE Banking Licensed entity.

RevoluPAY Presentation

Links utilized in this news release

FIBOS Cruises - http://ist-cruisetech.com/en/fibos-technology/

World Bank remittance Date - http://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/migrationremittancesdiasporaissues/brief/migration-remittances-data

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile phone top-ups, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billion family remittance market. Click here to read more.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) visit the Company's website at www.cuvventures.com. The Company has approximately 150,123,337 shares issued and outstanding.

CUV VENTURES CORP.

"Steve Marshall"

______________________

STEVE MARSHALL

CEO

For further information contact:

Don Mosher

CUV Ventures Corp.

Telephone: (604) 685-6465

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cuvventures.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Source: CUV Ventures Corp.