CUV Ventures Corp. EZPay Costa Rica Definitive Agreement for RevoluPAY® Remittance Deliveries to Costa Rica





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUV Ventures Corp.(TSX-V: CUV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the news releases dated 15th April 2019, it has signed a definitive agreement ("DA") with PHILLGUS DE CENTROAMERICA S.R.L. trading as EZPay Costa Rica, on August 27th 2019. The "DA", is signed by RevoluPAY S.L CEO, Alfredo Manresa and, Gustavo A. Reyes, CEO of EZPay for RevoluPAY® e-Wallet family remittances and cash advances for visiting tourists, to be collected at over 50 agencies controlled by EZPay http://phillgusca.com in Costa Rica. The parties have agreed upon delivery commissions payable to EZPay, independent of the amount sent, of $2(two) USD per individual beneficiary delivery into Costa Rican Territory. The technical linking of mutual payments settlement systems and, the mechanism for the instant delivery of worldwide remittances and, tourism focused cash-advances in Costa Rica is now underway.



About EZPay

EZPay, headquartered in San Jose, Costa Rica, currently provides logistical payment deliveries for many of the world's largest remittance companies. EZPay manages over 50 physical delivery bureaus across the length and, breadth of Costa Rica, servicing: major cities, smaller towns and, villages.

Remittance and Tourism Data for Costa Rica

Costa Rica is estimated to receive over $562 Million USD annually through international remittances. As a secondary advantage to this new agreement, the company's RevoluVIP platform (page 17) now offers specific travel deals to Costa Rica on the VIP country website therefore, the new agreement with EZPay will allow visiting tourists easy access to local currency through their RevoluPAY® app. It is estimated that 1.7 Million Tourists visit Costa Rica each year from the United States and Canada, generating approximately $1.7 billion US dollars.

South American Remittance Focused Definitive Agreements

The Company's legal team is currently finalizing the conversion of previous remittance focused MOU's and LOI's into Definitive Agreements ("DA") with: Easy Pagos (Ecuador), Grupo Eficacia (Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua) RedCHAPINA (El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico) and, Interbank (Peru).

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector specific, technology of which, the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY's built-in features include: Leisure payments, travel payments, retail and hospitality payments, remittance payments, real estate payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Utility Bill payments, Worldwide Gift Cards, VCC Cards, VCC Settlement, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L operates under European E-money - Directive 2009/110/EC through a licensed electronic money institution or EDE Banking Licensed entity.

RevoluPAY Presentation

Links Utilized in This News Release

EZ Pay - http://phillgusca.com

Costa Rica Remittance data - https://datosmacro.expansion.com/demografia/migracion/remesas/costa-rica

Costa Rica Travel data - http://www.costarica-embassy.org/index.php?q=node/19

World Bank Remittances - http://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/migrationremittancesdiasporaissues/brief/migration-remittances-data

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile phone top-ups, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billion family remittance market. Click here to read more.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) visit the Company's website at www.cuvventures.com. The Company has approximately 150,322,712 shares issued and outstanding.

