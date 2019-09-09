CUV Ventures Corp., Disney Cruises, Carnival Cruises And 24 More Cruise Lines Contracted. RevoluVIP Launches 37 European Destinations





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUV Ventures Corp.(TSX-V: CUV) ("the Company") is pleased to announce a corporate update.



Travelucion 26 Extra Cruise Lines Contracted

RevoluVIP Launches 37 European Destinations

RevoluVIP Timeline on 6 Southern European Destinations

Expedia, Bookings Holding VCC And RevoluCHARGE Update

RevolUTILITY included in latest RevoluPAY® App

Travelucion Adds 26 Cruise Lines

The wholly owned Travel Licensed subsidiary Travelucion now holds an approved commercialization agreement for the following 26 cruise lines:

Ocean Cruise Lines - Carnival, Compagnie du Ponant, Crystal Cruises, Disney Cruises, Fred Olsen Cruises, Holland America - Cruisetours, Hapag-Lloyd, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, P&O Cruises, Hurtigruten Cruises, Paul Gauguin Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Scenic Cruises, Seabourn Cruises, SeaDream Yacht Club, Silversea Cruises, Star Clippers, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht, Viking Cruises, Windstar Cruises.

River CruisesLines - AmaWaterways, CroisiEurope, Crystal River Cruises, Luftner River Cruises, Uniworld Cruises

Further cruise lines will be continually added over the coming weeks. The company now expects the cited Cruise lines to be active for booking across all RevoluVIP websites on or before the 27th of September.

RevoluVIP Launches 37 European Destinations

Further to the news release dated August 26th, 2019, the company is pleased to announce the on-schedule launch of the following 37 European destination websites which are now live: England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, UK, Alps, Malta, Cyprus, Balearic Islands (incl. Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca, Formentera), Canary Islands: Fuerteventura, Gomera, Gran Canary, El Hierro, Lanzarote, La Palma, Tenerife, EuropeVIP, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Holland, Switzerland, Russia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary.

Upcoming 6 New European Destinations

The immediate emphasis is upon launching the following 6 Southern European destination websites:

Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Monaco, Montenegro

The company expects the above 6 Southern European destination websites to be available worldwide within 5 days. Commencing upon the completion of Southern Europe, Travelucion will initiate comprehensive marketing of the RevoluVIP platform's current active destinations, through both select white label partners and, directly through online advertising. For details on the RevoluVIP launch chronology, please see the RevoluVIP Presentation.

Expedia, Bookings Holding VCC And RevoluCHARGE Update

The nascent verticals of RevoluPAY VCC Clearance and RevoluCHARGE are experiencing increased revenue, month-on-month. The unaudited month of August 2019 VCC revenue being approximately 120,000 USD. Likewise, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups have surpassed the monthly unaudited 35,000 USD during the same month. Shareholders are reminded that no meaningful marketing efforts have been dedicated to either vertical thus far, RevoluCHARGE and VCC user uptake has been largely word-of-mouth. The company now feels that the soft beta launch of these verticals has concluded satisfactorily therefore, Onboarding Marketing efforts are to begin for Expedia and Bookings Holding accommodation establishments in the month of September 2019 to increase the amount of properties and, further incentivize the inbound VCC payments from the existing +770 properties. Likewise, all +150 RevoluVIP destination websites will begin to both promote and prioritize booking listings of property partners utilizing the company's VCC cash-out mechanism. Similarly, mobile pay-as-you-go promotions will be added to RevoluVIP travel destination websites, providing future visitors with a list of RevoluCHARGE approved local mobile operators for their chosen destination and, quick phone top-up links. RevoluCHARGE now offers top-ups in 163 countries through 283 operators. Essentially every VIP country/destination will have at least one associated top-up operator featuring on the country specific website, allowing travelers to prepare in advance and, obtain the local sim to match the approved operator(s) upon arrival.

CEO Steve Marshall Increases CUV Share Holdings

Further to the news release dated 29thApril 2019, CEO Steve Marshall has acquired 4,500,000 CUV Ventures shares held by Vesilen Investment. On the 6th of September 2019, Mr. Marshall filed an EWR (early warning report) indicating a 13.93% share ownership of the company. Mr. Marshall is in further discussions to acquire an additional amount of CUV Ventures free trading shares from Vesilen Investment.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector specific, technology of which, the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY's built-in features include: Leisure payments, travel payments, retail and hospitality payments, remittance payments, real estate payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Utility Bill payments, Worldwide Gift Cards, VCC Cards, VCC Settlement, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L operates under European E-money - Directive 2009/110/EC through a licensed electronic money institution or EDE Banking Licensed entity.

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile phone top-ups, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billion family remittance market. Click here to read more.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) visit the Company's website at www.cuvventures.com. The Company has approximately 150,322,712 shares issued and outstanding.

