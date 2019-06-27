Customers in Denver and Providence are the next to get Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service





Denver and Providence join Chicago and Minneapolis as first of 30-plus cities to get Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service in 2019

Denver 5G service goes live today, Providence goes live on July 1

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon officially turned on its 5G Ultra Wideband Network in select areas of Denver and starting on Monday July 1, 2019 its 5G service will be available in select areas of Providence. Businesses and consumers in those cities will be able to access Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network with one of four 5G-enabled smartphones - the LG V50 ThinQ 5G™, the moto z3 and z4 combined with the 5G moto mod, or the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G - the most 5G devices available on any 5G network.



"We continue to lead the world in 5G," said Kyle Malady, Verizon's chief technology officer. "Chicago and Minneapolis were the first cities to have 5G mobile commercial service, and now we're expanding to Denver and Providence on our way to providing 5G Ultra Wideband service in more than 30 US cities this year."



Service and Coverage Area Details

Customers in Denver and Providence should expect typical download speeds of 450 Mbps, with peak speeds of above 1.5 Gbps and latency less than 30 milliseconds with regular improvement in 5G Ultra Wideband speed, latency and overall network performance as Verizon engineers, working with our technology partners, continue to enhance and expand the network. Verizon has a long, proud history of rapidly building out networks and being first to 3G, first to 4G nationwide and first to 5G.

In Denver, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in areas of Highlands, South of 37th between Tejon and Navajo Streets. Coverage can also be found throughout LoDo and around Coors Field. Businesses and consumers will also have 5G Ultra Wideband service in the Central Business District around popular landmarks like the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Sculpture Park, and outside Paramount Theatre. Areas of Capitol Hill and Northern Sections of The Denver Tech Center will also have Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service.



In Providence, Verizon business and consumer customers will initially see 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of College Hill, Federal Hill, Mt. Hope, and around landmarks like Brown University (Erickson Athletic Complex, Wriston Quadrangle), Rhode Island School of Design and Providence College.

When customers move outside Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled devices hand off the signal to Verizon's 4G LTE network, the nation's best and most reliable network.



In addition to Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis and Providence, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in 2019 in cities including: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and Washington, DC. Additional 5G Ultra Wideband cities will be announced later this year.



To learn more about Verizon's 5G technology, visit verizonwireless.com/5g.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

Best and most reliable network based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 2H 2018. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contacts:

Christina Moon Ashraf (5G Network)

christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com

908.381.2384

Twitter: @ChrisMoonPR

George Koroneos (5G Devices)

george.koroneos@verizon.com

201.787.6165

Twitter: @GLKCreative

Heidi Flato (Denver)

heidi.flato@verizon.com

925.324.8692

Twitter: @heidiflato

David Weissmann (Providence)

david.weissmann@verizon.com

917.359.7215

Twitter: @djweissmann

Source: Verizon Communications