Customers Choose Flowroute as 2019 Top SIP Trunk Provider

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado, a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that its Flowroute solution, the first software centric carrier, was ranked by customers as the top SIP trunk vendor for 2019 in Eastern Management Group's "2019 SIP Trunking Customer Satisfaction Report."



In the report, 29 SIP trunk vendors including AT&T, Twilio and Ring Central, were evaluated by 3,000 IT managers on numerous customer satisfaction measurements and three key categories: product features, vendor experience and customer delight. Flowroute received four stars in nearly all customer satisfaction categories surpassing the industry average in all categories. Eastern Management Group evaluated the data received and performed side-by-side comparisons across all 29 vendors. Its analysis revealed Flowroute as the top-ranked SIP trunk vendor.

"Providing our customers with an excellent customer experience is our chief priority at Intrado," said Darach Beirne, vice president of customer success for Flowroute. "We are honored to be chosen by customers as the top-ranked SIP trunk provider in 2019. Our loyal and innovative customer base has been key to helping us become what we are today. We plan to continue to exceed our customers' expectations and provide the highest level of customer satisfaction to the global telecom market."

Within the three categories (product features, vendor experience and customer delight), vendors were further evaluated on six sub-categories: technology and product, purchase experience, support, management tools, total overall satisfaction and willingness to recommend to a friend.

Flowroute received the highest score in "purchase experience" and "technology and product." Specifically, customers said Flowroute's inbound SIP trunking, with unlimited concurrent call capacity, and its enhanced fraud protection for outbound SIP trunking/termination provided the highest benefits. In addition, 81 percent of IT managers surveyed in the report said it was very likely they would recommend Flowroute to a friend, significantly surpassing the industry average of 45.7 percent.

"As a loyal customer for more than 10 years, it is no surprise to us that Flowroute was named the top-ranked SIP trunk vendor in the 2019 report," said Gill Abada, CTO and cofounder at Callifi. "Flowroute has been instrumental in innovating our communication strategy with cloud-based services. As a result, we have been able to provide our customers with a quicker, more comprehensive and reliable way to interact with businesses and peers."

Callifi collaborates with clients to design VoIP business phone systems as unique as their business, along with a steadfast commitment to provide the highest quality ongoing service to support their success.

To download selected portions of Eastern Management Group's "2019 SIP Trunking Customer Satisfaction" report and review its findings please visit https://www.flowroute.com/flowroute-top-sip-trunking-provider-in-2019/.

About Intrado

Intrado develops innovative, cloud-based technology to make it easier, more effective and efficient to deliver connections that count in this increasingly complex world. Our solutions connect people with each other and the information needed to gain insights for better decisions on the issues that matter most.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Within Intrado's Life & Safety segment, Flowroute is a cloud-based communications platform that enables communication service providers, value-added resellers and enterprises to quickly and easily migrate premise-based communication systems to voice over internet protocol (VoIP). By providing businesses with programmatic access to communications infrastructure services, Flowroute removes the complexity of introducing new communications solutions to market. The patented nationwide Flowroute HyperNetwork™ delivers leading carrier-quality calling and messaging services with unparalleled reliability, reach and simplicity. For more information, please visit www.flowroute.com.

AT&T, Twilio and Ring Central are names used by third party companies and are not affiliated with Flowroute or Intrado.

